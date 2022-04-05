The term structural balance is a fancy way of saying you need to work all areas in your body through resistance training.
Friends don’t let friends skip leg day. Or back day, or any other day. Our bodies work synergistically and staying balanced or strong in all areas is essential. Maintaining structural balance is helpful for staying functional and for avoiding injuries. The truth is every single human being has muscle imbalances due to repetitive motor functions or lack thereof during day-to-day routines and injuries. What happens in one area of the body will affect the rest of the body. The good news is, we can train to fix these imbalances through smarter, more balanced training techniques.
Specifically, for those who have reached plateaus in training, your body may inhibit you from becoming stronger because you are not balanced in strength and flexibility. This is known as neural inhibition. This is an example of how smart your body is. Essentially, your body is protecting itself from injury whether you know it or even like it and may choose to shut down using something called afferent motor patterns.
Our bodies have afferent and efferent motor patterns. The afferent neurons send signals to the brain from the body. The efferent sends a signal from the brain to the body. When the afferent motor patterns sense danger because of imbalance in the body, it governs the rate at which your body can produce force by sending a signal to the brain. So when you’re in the middle of a bench press rep and your body senses that the back muscles can’t stabilize well enough for assistance to your pecs and triceps, it shuts the whole operation down.
Our body has an interesting make up of muscles. We have the agonist or primary muscles, and the antagonist or opposing muscles. The primary movers contract and push or pull the weight and produce the most force. The antagonist muscle, which will be on the opposite side of the body from the prime movers will help balance or stabilize the body while the prime movers do their job.
In an exercise like the bench press, the agonist muscles will be the pecs, triceps and the shoulders. These are the muscles that contract while pushing the weight up. The antagonist muscles will be the lats, deltoids and other back muscles. Your forearms, biceps and other muscles within the shoulder joint will always be working to stabilize making these synergistic muscles as well.
Speaking of the bench press, many people neglect to think of this as a full upper body exercise, and view it as only a pectoral exercise. It’s true, the pectorals may be the agonist muscle group producing the most force, but to neglect all the other muscles formerly mentioned would be to inhibit the true potential strength you could have on your bench press. This means, in order to get the most out of your bench press, you need to develop a neurological connection to other muscles while performing the exercise. One of the best ways to do this is to warm up all these muscles before bench pressing. This will prime your central nervous system to prepare to use these muscles for assistance during bench pressing.
This is also why I am fan of compound movements like the squat, deadlift, bench press, overhead press and pullup. When I have a client performing these exercises, it gives me a raw look at what parts of their bodies are deficient in neural activation or strength. All compound movements require the whole body in order to complete and with some experience, you can figure out where your weaknesses are. Doing your research on each exercise outside of the gym on these compound movements will help give you a better perspective on what muscles need to be strong in order to be well rounded for optimal strength and injury prevention.
Setting up a very individualized program with careful thought can help you breakthrough some of these plateaus and address weaknesses. Many start off with your classic “bro-split” of chest day, back day, leg day and shoulder day, but this may be not optimal for some. Each body is created differently and each person will need different amounts of exercises and varying amounts of volume on each muscle group in order to stay structurally balanced.
The bottom line is: Make sure you hit all the muscle groups, including the tiny ones that you normally wouldn’t think of! Hire a trainer or do some in depth research to help you figure out what program is best for your personal structural balance.
Nate Wilson is a certified personal trainer through NASM and is the owner of Elite Fitness LLC. He is certified for Fitness Nutrition and is a Behavior Change Specialist. Contact Nate at 719-640-0668 or Natewilson0223@gmail.com.