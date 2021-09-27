The Lowell Thomas Museum in Victor, in partnership with Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation, is sponsoring a tour of Victor’s historic Strong Mine on Saturday, Oct. 2.
The event begins at the Lowell Thomas Museum at Third and Victor Streets promptly at 10 a.m. with a short mining history presentation. Participants will then be shuttled to the 1899 mine site.
The cost of the event is $15 per person to cover the cost of the shuttle. Tickets can be reserved online at VictorMuseum.com or purchased at the 298 Victor Ave. museum. Space is limited, so reservations are suggested.
Participants will be able to see the surface plant and hoist house of the Strong Mine. Two-Mile-High Mining Co. owner Jim Watson will showcase the history of the mine and give demonstrations related to historic mining.
The mine’s 1890s founder and owner, Sam Strong, was killed in an argument over gambling by Grant Crumley in the Newport Saloon in Cripple Creek in 1901.
As a result of Strong’s death, Mayor Crane of Cripple Creek outlawed guns and gambling. The Aug. 23, 1901 issue of the Colorado Springs Evening Mail featured the mayor’s decree on the front page. Crane publicly denounced Strong and all other gamblers for the common practice of carrying concealed weapons, saying, “I believe that in a community so well governed as Cripple Creek, where warrants are worth 100 cents on the dollar, any person who carries a gun or other dangerous weapon concealed on his person is either a coward, a bully or an outlaw.”
The Strong Mine is a perfect location for mining history lore. The mine was blown up in the 1894 labor strike and was subsequently rebuilt and operated as a very productive mine for several years. In recent years, the mine has suffered from weathering. The Watson family has restored the headframe and other structures.