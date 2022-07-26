Late in December 1900, a fire broke out near the Santa Fe railroad’s station at Palmer Lake. The blaze lit up the area starting just after midnight and burned well into the night. The big coal station and a smaller adjoining building went up in the flames.
The coal was often added to trains that had used up most of their coal coming from Denver or Colorado Springs. The trains also needed to get more water there, too. It was assumed that sparks from a passing train had caused the fire. The fire was so hot that even the railroad tracks had to be replaced. It was fortunate that the Santa Fe station was not involved in the blaze. It took several days to make the repairs.
The next day, another disaster struck the Santa Fe. Near Husted, another fire erupted under a big bridge just as the passenger train from Cripple Creek to Denver approached. The train crew put out the fire using water from the train’s tender. After a short delay, the train continued on. As it approached Palmer Lake, it encountered another bridge burning. The bridge was burning with flames that were much more intense than the earlier fire, but they were able to get this one under control the same way. At Palmer Lake, they needed to refill the tender.
All of these fires in succession quickly raised suspicion. Fires break out near tracks all the time, but these were serious. It was just luck that both bridges were not seriously damaged. Either one, if it was weakened, could have caused the death of many on the train.
The railroad alerted its maintenance crews and guards were posted near the bridges, just in case, for the next week. Once no more efforts to wreck trains were discovered, the security relaxed. The cause of these incidents, however, was still considered a threat.
It was thought that the threat was coming from the labor unions who were just starting to cause problems in the Cripple Creek District. These problems started in 1899, and would continue until another incident involving railroads would bring it to an end in 1904. It was never confirmed that the Palmer Lake fires were caused by strikers from Cripple Creek, but it was seen as a possibility.
