As a follow up to an article I wrote two months ago about the importance of cardiovascular training, I wanted to give information on the importance of strength training to stay fit and healthy as well.
For some, safety is found in the simplicity of running on a treadmill or tightly grasping the handles of the moving elliptical machine as they glide their way into an active state. Or maybe the simple but demanding step-by-step climb of the StairMaster is your equipment of choice to burn some extra calories. All of these are a great way to elevate your heart rate and exercise your cardio system. For many of us, we were taught that this is how you get “into shape” without being given much inspiration to try resistance training.
I think most people would be shocked to learn that in some studies, strength training can burn more fat than aerobic training, if done correctly. Strength training can also improve metabolism, aesthetics and confidence, and joint and bone health — which is essential for older populations.
In a column a few months ago I mentioned EPOC (Excess Post Oxygen Consumption), which is the concept that your body will continue to burn calories after your workout, thus keeping your metabolism boosted. EPOC lasts longer during intense strength training and HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) workouts. The more intense the strength workout, the higher the EPOC.
You may have heard the term “muscle burns fat,” which is not 100% true. The truth is that if your body has more muscle, then you are burning more calories at a quicker rate than if you had fat in its place. It is estimated that one pound of muscle burns six calories per day at rest, while one pound of fat burns about two calories per day. It might not sound like much, but if you think of this in terms of your whole body, those numbers become exponential!
Using compound movements, or movements that use multiple joints and muscles in the body, is one of the most effective ways to attain functional strength, burn more calories and build more muscle. Some of the more common compound movements are the overhead press, squat, bench press and deadlift. While these exercises are most effective for results, they are also a bit more dangerous and if you are new to trying them you should hire a trainer or find a workout partner with some experience. Since compound movements require multiple joints and muscles to activate, they teach the body to work synergistically, thus they are considered “functional.” These types of exercises also require a lot of demand on the central nervous system. For best results, it is good to train these movements no more than two times per week, varying in repetitions, and allowing 72 hours between doing them again for optimal recovery for your brain and body.
One common myth I’d like to debunk is that women will get bulky if they lift weights. The truth is, it is really hard to build muscle! It takes hundreds or thousands of sets and repetitions to progressively build adequate muscle and strength. It is a slow process, and if at any point you feel like you would like to lean out a bit, you can always increase cardio and decrease the calories in your diet. Also, since women produce lower levels of testosterone, they are unable to build muscle as quickly as men are.
One of the best benefits of strength training for the retired population is the building of joint strength, bone density and connective tissue, and fighting muscle atrophy. As the body ages, bones are likely to become more porous and susceptible to fractures. During strength training, bones get tiny microfractures, just like muscles get micro tears. Assuming you are taking in adequate nutrients, your bones and muscles will be repaired by an array of vitamins and minerals. Doing resistance exercises safely can help prevent fractures for older populations, leading to living a more independent and pleasant life.
Strength training also boosts brain health and helps with cognitive function. In a study by the Journal of American Geriatrics, men and women ages 55 to 86 with a mild cognitive impairment who engaged in weight training twice a week for six months and saw significant increases in their cognitive tests. These results were compared to another test group that only engaged in stretching exercises and saw a decrease in cognitive testing.
Strength training is for everyone. Even endurance athletes use it to maintain muscle in high volumes of cardio training periodization. It helps men and women with their metabolisms and overall wellness.
If you are new to strength training, do not hesitate to seek help from a trusted professional or experienced friend to get your training regimen on the best course it can be.
Nate Wilson is a certified personal trainer through NASM and is the owner of Elite Fitness LLC. He is certified for Fitness Nutrition and is a Behavior Change Specialist. Contact Nate at 640-0668 or Natewilson0223@gmail.com.