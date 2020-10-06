Optimism, enthusiasm, love of the past and a positive look to the future are themes that come to mind following a recent trip to Victor. Recent limitations due to the pandemic don’t seem to have hampered the city of just over 400.
“The people of Victor are a resilient bunch, they get hit hard and they come right back,” said City Administrator Richard Mann.
Mann, who has only been in his position since February, seemed very impressed with the citizens of Victor, who have fought back from challenges before.
Victor was founded in 1891, shortly after Winfield Scott Stratton discovered gold nearby. The town was named after the Victor Mine, which may have been named for an early settler, Victor Adams. In its heyday, Victor was the fifth largest city in the state in Colorado. At its peak, Victor had three trains, two trolleys, 20 doctors, six churches, 12 labor unions, 15 attorneys and 48 saloons. It also had 500 mines and over 6,000 miners.
In 1899, fire struck and practically burned the city down, but the citizens quickly rebuilt their city. The city started to decline in the 20th century when the gold mines became worked out and the price of gold dropped. In 1934, the gold price increased, but then all gold mining was shut down during World War II. Some mines did manage to open after the war, but all mines in the district closed by 1962.
In 1976, Cripple Creek and Victor Gold Mining Company formed as a joint venture to resume mining in the district. Large-scale open-pit mining began in 1994, tapping into legendary Cresson Mine on Battle Mountain. Mining continued under the ownership of AngloGold Ashanti and then transitioned to current owner Newmont Mining Corporation in 2015. Newmont is the world’s largest gold mining company and provides revenue to the City of Victor.
Today, Victor is on the move again and even with the limitations due to COVID-19, businesses are open and as Cindy Vaccaro of the Side Door bar and restaurant in the Victor Hotel said, “the pandemic hurt a bit, but we have managed to keep our heads above water.” She said the hotel has had several tourists and now hunters as guests.
Adam Zimmerli, owner of the newest hotel in Victor, The Black Monarch, said he has had no difficulty in filling his rooms.
The Black Monarch itself is purportedly haunted and features rooms themed after serial killers like Elizabeth Bathory, H.H. Holmes and Black Annis. There is also a room dedicated to Nikola Tesla, the engineer, physicist and father of AC electricity. In fact, locals claim that Tesla did the original wiring for the Monarch. A large mural in Tesla’s honor is painted on the outside of the building.
Zimmerli is in the process of designing four additional rooms, with one will be themed around Dracula. He is in the process of obtaining permission to use the likeness of Bela Lugosi. “I’m just so excited to be in Victor and working with so many enthusiastic citizens to help get Victor to a new level,” Zimmerli said.
Dan Whitmore and Cynthia Hermanns purchased Victor’s Isis Theater. Originally built in 1895, it was lost in the fire of 1899 and rebuilt between 1902 and 1904. It began as vaudeville and hosted Groucho Marx and Texas Guinan. In 1920, it was converted to a motion picture theater and operated as such until the late 70s. The last movie shown was Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein.”
Whitmore and Hermanns are working to turn the theater into a dinner theater that will feature motion pictures, a puppet theater and a ballet studio. “The place is full of vintage photography and movie memorabilia and we are hoping to also have a museum to showcase these items,” said Whitmore.
In December, they showed the movie “Rook,” which was filmed in both Victor and Cripple Creek. In fact, the cast and crew lodged in the old Victor High School.
“It was fun, full and a bit different,” said Whitmore of the film showing. “We had no heat, so we put out space heaters and people brought blankets. We served hot and cold beverages and fired up the popcorn machine,” he said.
The pandemic curtailed other planned events, which gave Whitmore and Hermanns more time to work on the renovations. While walking around outside the building, he uncovered a miniature golf course, which after clean-up is now open.
Another revitalized downtown building is the Fortune Club Diner. Current owner Buck Hakes, a native of Victor, was born in 1944. His grandparents homesteaded in Phantom Canyon and his mother was born in their cabin. Hakes and his family moved away and lived Pueblo and Grand Junction because his father worked for steel mills. The Hakes property has remained in the family, and was used to raise cattle and racehorses. Hakes eventually returned to Victor and now owns the diner.
Hakes served as mayor of Victor for eight years and is now a city councilor. He said he is very proud of the city and the strides they are making. He boasted that the infrastructure was good, they have a good water and sewer system, and they are completely out of debt.
Besides the business resurgence, Victor has a hockey rink and new playground they procured through grants from GoCo. They have redone the multipurpose athletic field, which is leased by a soccer team; and the City owns Bison Reservoir, which they lease to Gold Camp Fishing Club, a private club for property owners in Victor.
Victor also has Pinnacle Park Plaza, an open area for special events. The city is working on redoing the Victor Veterans Wall, a World War II veterans memorial. “And we are working on getting seven to eight new houses built; we’re coming back,” Hakes said.
Terry Akins, a contractor who has been purchasing older homes and renovating them to sell, was excited to invest time and money into Victor’s comeback. “It (Victor) is growing and a good place to invest; its an up-and-coming little town,” he said.
Victor is not a stranger to famous people, either: There have been visits by Jack Dempsey and Soupy Sales, Groucho Marx, Texas Guinan, and Nikola Tesla — and President Theodore Roosevelt is said to have been there twice. Victor is also the boyhood home of Lowell Thomas, “The golden voice of radio,” graduated from Victor High School in 1911.
There are still two churches in Victor; Catholic and Baptist congregations that proudly maintaining their historical buildings. The Teller County Sheriff’s Department serves as the city’s law enforcement and there is a fire department with around 15 volunteers protecting their community.
“It’s exciting for us as we look to the future while maintaining our historic value,” said Mayor Bruce Davis.