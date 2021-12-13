Artistry and craftmanship and a view of Gazebo Lake, Stones Bones & Wood in Green Mountain Falls is a gallery of creative ingenuity with nature as backdrop.
Wall hangings crafted of thin steel inspired by ancient Southwestern petroglyphs add a distinctive touch to the 6970 Lake St. shop. The pieces are the work of Holly and Bryan Bystedt, who photograph prehistoric rock designs as their artistic source.
The Nords form connections with their artists, including Grant Morris, whose medium is wood that he inlays with turquoise or amazonite. “He goes out hiking, picks up pieces of wood and turns then into something interesting,” Ken Nord said.
Wood-turned-lamps, pottery by Denise Vrecenar, Maruca fabric handbags and luminaries of paper and wood with LED lighting by Ken Chowdery enhance the shop’s ambience.
Among the range of artisans, Ken Nord is perhaps the most versatile. Mineral hunter, jeweler, photographer and painter, Ken’s latest project is designing and crafting steel mobiles for an innovative decorative touch.
His oil abstract of bright yellow and orange, along with the Bystedts’ rendition art, are an appropriate introduction to the shop’s diverse offerings.
In addition, Ken’s scenic photos of Green Mountain Falls frame the greeting cards as well as signature coffee mugs.
Along with the artistry, the Nords carry bath and body products, including a CBD lotion bar by Beth Knox.
High school sweethearts from Ohio, the Nords moved to Colorado and opened the shop 19 years ago with the idea of featuring an eclectic inventory.
And, of course, there’s shop cat Tursi,who keeps a sly eye on the customers who, at times, interrupt naps.