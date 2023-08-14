As the price of homes in Teller County escalates, Teller County Commission Chair Erik Stone takes aim at the Construction Defect Action Reform Act.

Passed by the Colorado legislature in 2001, the act holds all construction professionals liable for defects in construction.

The unintended consequence of the act allowed homeowner associations to file construction-defect lawsuits against builders, which, in turn, increased the cost of insurance for the construction firms.

The act halted the development of new condos in Colorado.

“When the laws are such that the liabilities are so great contractors can’t even buy insurance to build a condo anymore,” Stone said, “contractors are no longer willing to participate.”

For the past several months, Stone has been part of the effort to reduce the impact of the act, thus, easing the way to build affordable housing.

“We’re hoping that through the reform of that law we open opportunities throughout the state to begin, again, to build condo development,” Stone said, speaking Aug 10 at the commissioners’ meeting. “Condos are an important part of the housing segment which no longer exists in Colorado.”

California, on the other hand, has impacted the housing crunch with increased condo development, Stone said.

“One of the reasons is that a couple with kids, or singles, who want to purchase a home, can build equity,” Stone said.

As well, people who are retired may invest in a condo community with no maintenance. Many of the developments for people 55 and older, he said.

In turn, when retirees sell their homes, the sale results in another home on the market in a time when inventory is tight.

“It gets government out of the way so that the housing market can do what it’s supposed to do,” Stone said.

Stakeholders in the effort include the Pikes Homeowners’ and Homebuilders’ associations, South Denver Metro Housing, county commissioners from around the Front Range, some legislators, and other groups.

“We want to make sure we are all working toward the same goal,” Stone said.

Other news

• Teller County Assessor Carol Kittelson offered a heads-up for the residents about people approaching their homes wearing lime green vests. They are from the assessor’s office and carry IDs in their pockets, she said.

In addition to homes, the staff will be reviewing new construction.

“We just want to verify measurements. If you do not want us on your property, you are more than welcome to ask us to leave,” Kittelson said. “We want to emphasize that we are out there just trying to make sure we have the best information.”

• In a place with various weather patterns, residents have complained about the approval process to obtain a burn permit.

“The thing about Teller County is that we have micro-climates,” said Jay Teague, director of the county’s office of emergency management. “This corner of the county may have 30 to 40-mile winds while the opposite corner may have 3 to 4-mile winds.”

Teague’s report was a response to the calls from residents who question why some get burn permits and others are denied permits.

Due to shifting weather patterns, fire chiefs in special districts are allowed to determine where burning is permitted, Teague said.

“Some of the fire chiefs in the district are stopping burn permits due to the high winds,” he added.

As of last week, there were no active fires in Teller County; the smoke is coming from the fires on the Western Slope and northern New Mexico, Teague said.

• The commissioners approved a special use permit for the two-day Mountain of the Sun music festival which features the Rocky Mountain Music Collaborative. The festival, Sept. 15 and 16, is at Aspen Valley Ranch in Woodland Park.

• Commissioner Dan Williams announced that the Light of Hope breakfast, a fundraiser for Court Appointed Special Advocate, is at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 4 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center.