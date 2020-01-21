Recently, when contacted by The Gazette regarding a local home that was the scene of a homicide, my comments about stigmatized properties were general in nature. It isn’t my place to label a property as stigmatized. The market or community defines that label. In this column I will delve into what a stigmatized property is and what you may want to know regardless of whether you are a buyer or seller.
A stigmatized property, “has no physical defects or flaws that would affect its habitability. Rather, it is ‘psychologically impacted’ by an event that turns people away for a variety of reasons. For example, many find the idea of living in a home where someone has died unnerving,” states smartmortgage.com.
Colorado has adopted a statute that excuses home sellers and their brokers “from having to disclose certain facts that may psychologically stigmatize real property. Unfortunately, Colorado does not have a clear rule as to what psychologically-stigmatizing circumstances do not need to be disclosed versus those that must be disclosed,” state attorneys at White and Steele Professional Corp., Denver, in the article ”What is Psychologically Impacted Property?” posted on the CRES Insurance Services website.
Per the Colorado State Statute, Section 38-35.5-101, there is no duty for a broker or salesperson to disclose facts or suspicions regarding circumstances surrounding a crime committed at a property that could psychologically impact or stigmatize the property because such facts are not material facts subject to a disclosure requirement in a real estate transaction.
You can imagine what goes through the real estate professionals’ minds when they know a violent crime took place at a property they are listing for sale. The statute clearly requires a seller and representing broker to disclose known adverse material facts about a property, yet provides an exception to the general rule of disclosure for “nondisclosure of information that is psychologically impacting or stigmatizing” of a property. Yikes!
Exceptions to statute make me nervous. Why? Because of the litigious culture we live in! In other words, you can be 100% right and still be sued.
This leads to my personal ethic that says full disclosure is always the best route. It also means that the Realtor must have a robust conversation with the seller about such circumstances that can be non-disclosure, even legal, and still be problematic for a buyer after buying a property. Let’s disclose everything we know with the express consent of the seller.
Now that I have that off my conscience, I’d like to point out one other type of stigma that can be attached to a property.
Occasionally a property is listed with a price that is perceived as overpriced for the market. As a result, it may sit on the market longer than surrounding similar properties. The seller gets nervous the property hasn’t sold and instructs his broker to lower the price again and again but still no contract materializes. Is this a stigmatized property or just coincidence that it’s not selling?
We can’t make a blanket statement for every property that sees a price reduction as a stigmatized property because changes in the market or condition of a property sometimes necessitate a price reduction. However, in a situation that a property was clearly overpriced at a level substantially beyond what the real estate professional recommends may develop a stigma. The market may look at the overpriced property now displaying reduction after reduction and ask what is wrong with that property that is causing all these price reductions.
Have a thorough and robust conversation about full disclosure and realistic pricing with your real estate professional and agree before listing your property.
Michael Harper is owner/broker of Michael Harper Real Estate. Contact him through his website, MichaelHarperRealtor.com.