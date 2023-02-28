Developing wealth is a work in progress. Even Jobs — Steve Jobs — had a number of career moves in his hand when it came time to grasp a meaningful life.

You may remember him as the CEO of Apple, but what about Pixar and NeXT? Pixar produced animated films like Toy Story and Lightyear. NeXT developed computer workstations for higher education. Steve Jobs opened our world to new realities with technology but some of his work was done behind the scenes as a board member.

The people of Teller give back when they join nonprofit executive boards. The lead role of a board is the chairperson or president of the organization. Sometimes, the chair is also the founder of the mission. The chair facilitates meetings to ensure the goals are met for the organization. They become the point of contact, as well as the lead fundraiser. The chair does not not raise money by themselves, but makes sure the proper tools and people are in place to raise funds that are needed. A board vice chair or vice president provides stability for the organization by always being available to step up as necessary.

Other members of the executive board, the secretary and treasurer, round out the edges. The secretary keeps a written record and has one of the most important jobs. There are times when reviewing history for a nonprofit is necessary in order to move forward, and the secretary provides that information. Likewise, the treasurer keeps track of finances for the group by reporting on funds. A nonprofit’s fiscal responsibility is imbedded in their mission because a donor likes to hear how an organization’s money is being spent.

An executive board member’s role is easy to follow because bylaws for an organization spell out what is expected. Some boards also have a marketing committee, fundraising committee and an advocacy group working at all times. Then, there are temporary jobs that develop over time. For example, a nominating committee recruits new executive board members. Their mission is complete after a few months when the new board takes its place.

Steve Jobs was admired because of the success he achieved on behalf of advancing technology. He worked for the better good, which is what nonprofit volunteer board members do as well. Jobs said, “Being the richest man in the cemetery doesn’t matter to me … going to bed at night saying we’ve done something wonderful … that’s what matters to me.”

We have opportunities to do something wonderful every minute of every day. Our impact is measured by the jobs we do and the impact we leave.

Steve Jobs left his dent in the universe and we have the strength do the same. Happy March!

Gayle Gross works with nonprofits through the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County, which meets at 9:30 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Reserve Our Gallery, 400 W. Midland Ave, Suite 120, Woodland Park. She opened Reserve Our Gallery in May 2021. The Gallery hosts fundraisers for nonprofits and features 19 local artists. Contact Gross at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org or 719-233-9902 to learn more about the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County or to be part of a Teller Gives Back column.