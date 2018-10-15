Stephany Rose Spaulding was one of several candidates in a forum Oct. 10 presented by Citizens Project at Fox Meadow Middle School in Colorado Springs. Spaulding is running against to incumbent State Rep. Doug Lamborn to represent the 5th Congressional District, which includes Teller County. Other candidates were running for state and El Paso County offices.
Andy Koen of KOAA TV moderated the forum, which is available for view on koaa.com.
Koen emphasized that all candidates had been invited. Lamborn, called “at the last minute,” and declined the invitation, he added.
Spaulding spoke first. “I know it may look like I’m the only one running right now but that’s where we are,” she said. “I understand what it means right now for you to take the time to engage the candidates whom you are employing for the 5th Congressional District.
“Many of us are suffering in the district,” she said. Spaulding expressed concern about the housing crisis and lack of affordable housing, the high cost of health care along with issues around education.
The congressional district includes El Paso, Teller, Chaffee, Fremont and Park counties. “I am grateful for every one of you who are invested in our democracy who understand the impact of what is happening in our communities right now,” she said.
Spaulding then took questions from the audience submitted to Koen:
Q. How would you characterize your candidacy, a long shot or a tight race ?
A. I would characterize it as a race of the people. We have been building a grassroots community dedicated to flipping the 5th over the last year and a half — there have been people, democrats, republicans and unaffiliated voters who are really in a place of apathy regarding the current representation or the lack thereof. So, for me I don’t perceive it as either one; I see it as grassroots movement that people are building together.
Q. You said you were inspired to run for Congress after attending the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. in January 2017. What was it about that moment that motivated you?
A. It was the spirit and the