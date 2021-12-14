CRIPPLE CREEK • Stephanie Kees, Teller County’s Chief Deputy Clerk & Recorder, announced her candidacy for the office of Clerk & Recorder. To date, she is the only candidate in the running to replace the term-limited Krystal Brown.
“This is the next step in my career with the county,” said Kees, who has been with the clerk’s office since 2010 and has resided in Teller County since 2002.
Cross-trained to fulfill all duties of the office, Kees is experienced in keeping records of the county’s vital statistics to include approving applications for licenses and certifications for births and deaths. “I was the Girl Friday,” she said.
Kees is working with Brown on preparing for the election in November. “I love elections, love the adrenaline rush, the timelines and the fact that in a democracy we are allowed to vote,” she said. “I just like the whole process, which starts three or four months before election day.”
Teller County voters have the option of casting their ballots in vote centers or by mail. “I know that mail ballots have been controversial in other states, and even in Colorado, but we’ve been doing mail ballots since 2013,” Kees said.
When it comes to elections in Teller County, Kees is confident in the security of the Dominion voting machines. “We give Dominion all the data to lay out our ballots,” she said. “Dominion programs our elections and sends the programs to us for installation.”
If Kees encounters any inquiries from residents about the security of the elections, she invites them to come in and view the process. Some she invites to volunteer to be election or post-audit judges. “If they come in to see the process, they trust the system,” she said.
Kees credits Brown for mentoring her over the years. “We’ve been through a lot together,” she said.
Kees, with Dana Dacus, is currently working on realigning county residents according to the state’s redistricting maps. As a result of the 2020 Census, Teller County is now in the 7th Congressional District, rather than the 5th, which is represented by Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs.
Previously part of state House District 39, Teller County is now part of Districts 18 and 60. For the state Senate, Teller County moved from District 2 to districts 4 and 12.
“We’re waiting for the Information technology department to give us the GIS map and then we update the information to make sure every voter is in the correct district,” Kees said. “The lines for the county commission move, too, so that the commissioners represent an equal number of residents.”
To date, there are 21,543 eligible voters in the county, but only 18,567 of them are active.
In the meantime, Kees is gearing up for the Republican caucus in March, the Assembly in April and the primary in June.