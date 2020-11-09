Stephanie Alfieri came from behind in a three-way race to win a seat on the Woodland Park City Council.
On Nov. 3, with 2,159 votes, Alfieri beat her opponents, Catherine Nakai, who ended the evening with 1,963 votes and Don Dezellem, who received 616 votes.
Alfieri is a banker, community advocate and local volunteer. During her campaign, Alfieri highlighted her volunteer work in Woodland Park that included working with the Lions Club, Main Street, Holiday Home Tour, Oktoberfest and Cruise Above the Clouds. She served on the city’s charter review committee and won the Lions Club Humanitarian Award in 2011 for helping to reestablish the previously dormant local club.
In 2012, Alfieri received the North Teller Build A Generation Community Pride Award.
A fiscal conservative, Alfieri campaigned on a promise to maintain the city’s financial stability. “By focusing on a common-sense approach to prudent budgeting and expense management, while providing high levels of service and allowing more tax money to stay with our citizens and businesses, our community will be in the best position to maximize opportunities for a healthy, thriving, strong city for years to come,” Alfieri wrote in an email to The Courier in October.
In her campaign statements, Alfieri emphasized her ties to the city. “I want Woodland Park to be a town I’m as proud of 30 years from now as I have been for the last 30,” she wrote. “It will take long-term vision to ensure our town is poised for continued success, building on the history and traditions that make our town such a great place, while looking to the future with confidence and ingenuity.”
Asked for comments after the election, Alfieri and Dezellem did not respond.
In part, Nakai addressed her supporters in an email to the Courier: “Through this journey, I’ve learned that we all have something in common — to keep Woodland Park that place we love to live, work and play. I appreciate your willingness to share with me your ideas, concerns and aspirations for our community and what really matters to you. We need leaders that listen to the people and have the willingness to stand up for what is in the best interest of the people. I hope you will continue sharing with council members because your voice matters, don’t be afraid to speak up, fight for and protect what is yours! Yes, our beautiful community faces challenges in the coming months, but once common ground is established there is so much that can be done by working together.”
Gazette reporter Breeanna Jent contributed to this report.