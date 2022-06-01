A sculpture that stood for decades along Chicago’s Magnificent Mile now intensifies and glorifies the scenic wonder of Green Mountain Falls.
“Communication X-9,” a massive work by famed Israeli artist Yaacov Agam now hangs in a gallery of nature in Mountain Road Corner on Ute Pass Avenue.
A gift to the town by the Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation, the 43-foot stainless steel sculpture a cultural preview of the 2022 Green Box Arts Festival that begins June 18.
“The piece was commissioned and hung in downtown Chicago for 30 years,” said Jesse Stroope, production manager for the annual festival, which runs through July 4.
The sculpture was installed last week and fit into a base that had been prepared for the piece. “When we pulled the wrapping off here and saw the mountain colors start bouncing off the sculpture, I thought ‘it looks better in Green Mountain Falls,’” Stroope said.
Bold and electric, “Communication X-9” wraps the viewer in its artistic style as the appearance changes while the viewer moves.