COVID-19 has affected all of us. Those who stay active working out at the gym or with a personal trainer may have had challenges because of lack of equipment, trouble finding motivation or just not being sure what to do.
Times like these are trying on us mentally and emotionally, so it’s important to make sure we are staying balanced and healthy by maintaining physical activity.
The answer for some may be to invest in some basic at-home workout equipment. Simply buying a pair of dumbbells or one or two resistance bands can add a much larger quantity of exercises to your arsenal. For instance, some might be used to using a bar for squats at the gym, but the same movement can be done holding a pair of dumbbells at your side and the same burn can be felt by slowing down the movement.
If you want more of a challenge, hold on to a resistance band as well as the dumbbells while stepping on it with your feet. You might find that this puts enough resistance on your muscles for a good challenging workout, even for some of you heavy lifters out there. That is just one example of something you do at home that might mimic a lift you were doing at the gym. Doing push-ups is one of the best upper body exercises you can do. If you want more of a challenge, putting a resistance band around your back and gripping the resistant band ends in your hands can help build more muscle size and strength without having to use any gym equipment or weights.
For others, the challenge might be in finding the motivation to get down to the basement and actually use the exercise equipment or exercise space they already have. Many find that the gym has become a safe space and an encouraging environment to workout in. Maybe you’re motivated by participating in a class or enjoy having a workout partner, or maybe you just like to separate your workout environment from the place you relax. In this case, you might be stepping out of your comfort zone to turn an area of your house into a designated wellness or exercise area. But it has been said that designating a specific area in your house for exercise can help with your perception and motivation for working out at home.
A great resource for discovering your motivation may come from contacting a health coach as well. I’m sure most personal trainers like myself wouldn’t mind serving as a source of accountability for those who need it. Since the shutdown of all the gyms, I’ve been participating in some Facebook groups as well where people can post their workouts, hikes or other physical activities. These are groups are a fun way to get some new ideas for physical activity and create a connection and sense of community.
Speaking of social media, for those who want the benefit of a trainer but are on a tight budget, YouTube has a slew of videos for every piece of equipment you could probably imagine. There are also a number of videos out there for just bodyweight exercises, including a few I’ve put out myself. With proper research and some due diligence, you can find some great videos from great trainers. It’s a way to stay up to date with some of the world’s most respectable trainers.
Lastly, as much as I love the gym and all of the different machines and tools that we can use there, it’s not that only way to stay active! We are blessed to live in Colorado where nature is at our fingertips. Taking the dog on a walk, going on a hike, or playing an outdoor sport is something that is right around the corner for most of us Coloradans. As long as you can move your legs and arms there is an answer for staying fit.
Times like this require us to be flexible and to step out of our comfort zones in order to continue taking care of ourselves. The goal is to endure these trials and come out more educated, and for some to be more aware of how beneficial your personal wellness is. No matter what your circumstances are, there are options for you to focus on wellness and physical activity.
Nate Wilson is a certified personal trainer through NASM and is the owner of Elite Fitness LLC. He is certified for Fitness Nutrition and is a Behavior Change Specialist. Contact Nate at 640-0668 or Natewilson0223@gmail.com.