It’s springtime in the Rockies and the aspens are budding, weather is warming, flowers are blooming and bears are awakening. Bears are active and they have one thing on their mind – food.

Now is the time to be more vigilant to avoid unnecessary encounters with bears. Some people get complacent with their trash and some even let it build up a bit over the winter or store it in outbuildings. All trash should be put in bearproof containers and taken to the dump or picked up regularly.

“Leaving trash unsecured is a sure-fire way to end up with a bear visiting your home,” Ian Petkash, wildlife officer for the Lake George district, said. “Once they get a food reward at a location, they will almost certainly return and can become bolder over time.

“If you use a trash service, the best way to avoid bear conflict is to secure the trash during the week and only put it outside the morning of trash pickup.”

It is also the time when hummingbird feeders are placed outside, but they should be taken inside at night. If the feeders hang over railings, wipe the railings with bleach to get rid of the sticky sweet drippings. That smell is a big attractant .

“There are many ways to enjoy seeing birds that do not attract bears including hanging flowering plant pots for the hummingbirds and using nest boxes and bird baths for songbirds,” said Petkash.

Lock your vehicles at night and roll up the windows. Bears have been known to open doors and can make a real mess of your vehicle. Leave house windows closed, especially kitchen windows. The aroma from your dinner can attract and most screens won’t stop a bear. Once inside, they will find food.

If you find a bear in your home, call 911 immediately and get out. It is legal to shoot and kill a bear to protect human life. You must notify Parks and Wildlife immediately if this happens.

If a bear has gotten into your trash or attempted to get into your house, car, garage, etc., contact Parks and Wildlife for a solution. Even if a bear is trapped and relocated, it may find its way back. And once a bear identifies a food source, it will return.

Today wildlife officers have a couple methods they use to create a negative experience for the bears. The idea is to give the bear a very unpleasant experience to associate with that location.

One method is the setting of a Pepper Barrel. Bait is set at the open end of the barrel and is attached to a spring-loaded mechanism that when the bear takes the bait, he or she receives pepper spray in the face. It will not harm the bear, but it is a very uncomfortable conclusion.

Another method is a hard release. The bear is caught in a trap where the conflict occurred and is released right where it was caught. The hard release may include loud noises, rubber projectiles, paintball guns, and in some cases being chased by a dog trained for that purpose. Again, a very unpleasant experience.

“Bears are very intelligent and make strong associations,” Petkash said. “By providing them a negative experience at the site of conflict, it decreases the likelihood that the bear is willing to come back to the location.”

If deterrence and/or relocation fail to deter a bear and it graduates from nuisance to threat, it will likely be euthanized, which wildlife officers hate having to do.