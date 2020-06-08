Eric Rose and Matt Andrighetti, general managers of Century Casino (pictured) and Wildwood Casino, respectively, in Cripple Creek both said they planned to open their casinos within a few days, pending regulatory approval from the Colorado Division of Gaming. Both casinos plan on recalling most furloughed employees, though those working on table games such as blackjack, poker, roulette and craps won't be recalled until casinos are allowed to again offer those games.