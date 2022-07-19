With personal thank-you cards and the proverbial pats on the back, State Reps. Mark Baisley and Stephanie Luck paid tribute to Chief Tyler Lambert and the crews at Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District last month.
The two legislators, who represent Teller and Fremont counties, came to praise the crews for successfully fighting the Mills Ranch and High Park fires in April and May.
“They were just real thankful for what we had done,” said John Gomes, chair of the fire district board. “I pointed out that we have a combination of paid firefighters and volunteers.”
Along with fighting fires, the NETCO crews provide education and recently hosted a wildfire seminar that attracted more than 300 homeowners.