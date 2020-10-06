Voters in Colorado’s House District 39, which includes Teller and Douglas counties, will decide between incumbent Republican Mark Baisley and Democratic challenger Ian Chapman.
An Army veteran, Chapman served two years in the Colorado National Guard followed by two deployments in Afghanistan and subsequent medical retirement. The Florissant resident is an ICU/Progressive Care Unit nurse and is currently enrolled in a master’s program, with the goal to be certified as a nurse practitioner.
If he is elected, Chapman pledges to work toward improving the state’s infrastructure. “We have the 16th largest GDP (gross domestic product) in the nation, and prior to the pandemic we were named as the fastest-growing state,” he said of Colorado. “And our highways and roads are not built to support growth.”
Chapman’s platform includes working to improve broadband, particularly in the rural areas of the district. For instance, he said, cellphone service drops on Teller County Road 1 and on Colorado 67 from Divide to Cripple Creek. “Some aspect of that can be (improved) with a public/private partnership,” he said.
In the midst of the ongoing pandemic and virtual interactions, school included, broadband connection is critical, he said. “In this type of world, we have to push for building and sustaining infrastructure for internet and cellphone,” he said.
Chapman said he work toward decentralizing electricity production through incentivizing and encouraging people to install solar panels and use renewables such as wind. “Because we have 300 days a year of sunshine. Without a focus on renewable energy, we will run out of finite resource, fossil fuels.”
When it comes to health care, Chapman views the issue through the lens of his profession. “I think telehealth opportunities should be expanded, including mental health care,” he said. “As a state representative I would work toward a law that requires insurance companies to cover telehealth.”
Chapman’s platform includes addressing the inequities of teacher pay. “I think we should spend more on public education so that teachers can actually afford to live in the place where they are teaching,” he said.
With the ongoing drought, Chapman said he intends to ensure that federal and state grants are more easily accessible to fund mitigation projects for private and public landowners.
Baisley sent his platform to The Courier via email.
“My mission is to elevate the aspirations of Coloradans by limiting the aspirations of government,” Baisley wrote
To accomplish this, he said, he will focus on “medical liberty, education reform, truth from government, parental authority, defense of the 2nd Amendment, citizen freedom and constraints on government.”
“The defense of American liberties merely began with the declaration of independence from England. Our neverending war may have initiated with the battles of Lexington and Concord. But it continues today with persistent assaults from the Left on every front — in the courts, in our schools, and in the legislature,” he continued.
“With such aggression against tradition, a dominant liberal media, and the Democratic Party openly embracing socialism, it is easy to become discouraged. But the foundation of the United States was built upon eternal wisdom. In order to recapture our inheritance of life, liberty and pursuit of happiness, we must simply focus on ‘the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God’ as stated in America’s founding document.”