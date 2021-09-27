A 42-year-old Florissant man died Saturday night after a single-vehicle crash in Park County, according to Colorado State Patrol.
A 1959 Ford F600 driven by as Jonathan Clinton did not have a seatbelt, State Patrol said.
The vehicle was heading southeast on Lakeview Road — about a half-mile west of Mineral Springs Road — when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, State Patrol said. It rotated counter-clockwise and traveled off the road before overturning and coming to a stop on its roof.
The crash was reported just after 7 p.m. Saturday.
Clinton died at the scene, State Patrol said.
Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, State Patrol said.