In a year when the political atmosphere went south during the election, Woodland Park Mayor Neil Levy and Teller County Commissioner Marc Dettenrieder acknowledged the November battleground.
“The election was hard for all of us. I don’t think city government should be partisan,” Levy said. “I can tell you for sure that the road out there and the water you drink don’t know if I’m a Republican or Democrat. It’s ridiculous to go down that road.”
Negatives out of the way, Levy outlined his goals and included cheers for the future — among them, the new city manager, Darrin Tangeman. “We hit a home run; he’s a strong leader with fresh ideas,” Levy said. “He’s a great listener with a strong quiet demeanor.”
Levy continued with the positives, among them, construction of a water reservoir by the city’s utilities department directed by Kip Wiley; and the recent purchase of Pikes Peak Regional Hospital by UCHealth.
“This takes us from a community hospital to, all of a sudden, a full-fledged hospital that can offer services for people from Colorado Springs and all the way west of us,” Levy said.
Lodging options have also increased with the opening in the spring of Mark Rabaut’s 60-room Microtel. “This will give more people the opportunity to spend some time in Woodland Park,” he said. Another new development is Dan Taylor’s Express Car Wash and coffee kiosk.
Levy didn’t shy away from controversy, beginning with the Downtown Development Authority, which recently lost a lawsuit brought against the board by Arden Weatherford.
“The DDA is not always a comfortable subject — ever since the DDA broke ties with the city when they dismissed the executive director (former city manager David Buttery),” he said. “We haven’t done a good job of working together. Leadership on my part has been a little sketchy at best. I have my ideas on how things should go but people have ways of pushing back.”
But, on a potential positive, Tangeman has planned a meeting in January between the city council and the DDA board. “We’re going to do everything we can to work together, to figure this out, what the DDA is going to look like,” Levy said.
With just 12 years left for the DDA, Levy questioned the mission of the DDA. “Should we stop our TIF (tax-increment financing) agreements; should we exchange Woodland Station for the debt the DDA has with the city?” he said. “Should we use a master developer for the property? The property has been vacant for a number of years. We need some kind of vision.”
While development is market-driven, Levy proposed a theme of multi-use for Woodland Station, a mixture of housing and retail. “I’m looking forward to working with the DDA and encouraging everybody to not be so self-serving, to do what’s best for the city.”
Levy then addressed the nonprofit Main Street. “Main Street is a group of tremendous volunteers who don’t exactly know which direction to go,” he said. “One of my disappointments is that I’ve not been invited to the table, nor has the city manager.
“I think it’s important to include all the stakeholders in everything that we do, in an attempt to get better. Our Main Street continues to grow and business is as good as it’s ever been,” he said. “What’s our vision for Woodland Park? At times we’re a little bit too self-serving; it’s all about us. Let’s focus on what’s best for our community.”
COUNTY COMMISSIONER DETTENRIEDER
Beginning with the election, Dettenrieder pointed to the role of unaffiliated voters in the state, more than any of the two major parties. “I think the results of this election cycle were, in part, somewhat of an anti-Trump referendum,” he said.
For the first time in 80 years the Democrats control the state legislature and all of the statewide offices, he said. “I feel the state is trending blue — we may already be there.”
However, he added, voters, Teller County included, rejected the measures that would change the state’s constitution, a sign that the direction of the state might not be blue, he said.
Dettenrieder acknowledged the two Republicans who won election and represent parts of Teller County, Mark Baisley, HD 39, and Dennis Hisey, HD 2.
What is no doubt good news for Sheriff Jason Mikesell is the expansion of the Harris Building in Divide. “It will be two times the size and we’re not planning to take on much debt, if any,” Dettenrieder said.
And Dettenrieder divulged a tidbit. “In the not-too-distant future, we are looking at a possible citizens’ service center in Divide,” he said.
After several catastrophic fires, the most recent, the High Chateau, the county has a wildfire contingency fund. “Over 50 percent of our population lives in wildland urban interface,” Dettenrieder said.
The Chateau Fire cost the county about $260,000. “We were fortunate to have state and federal resources at our disposal,” he said.
On the down side, crime is up, some of it due to the entrance of the drug cartels into the county. Yet the sheriff’s office seized 1,000 marijuana plants, 300 pounds of processed weed. “Crime is a concern; crime overall is up, assaults, domestic violence, robbery,” he said.
Another challenge is the cost of housing — some residents are getting priced out of the market. “We have created a housing task force of business leaders; we’ll see what that yields,” he said.
Dettenrieder praised the county’s adherence to fiscal conservatism and credited the individual departments for their cooperation. “I’m grateful to all these folks who are running these departments and making us all look good,” he said.