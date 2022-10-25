Using a mask as symbol, Dan Williams, chairman of the Teller County Board of County Commissioners commission, spoke of challenges as well as opportunities in a presentation for the State of the County breakfast meeting.
“None of us knew that a mask would have an impact that would become political,” said Williams. “I never thought I’d see something like a mask be so divisive.”
Speaking last week to members of the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, Williams highlighted the lingering effects of COVID-19.
“A lot of people died from COVID or COVID-related illnesses,” he said.
Conservatives in the county balked at orders from the state for all citizens to wear masks and be vaccinated against the disease. “How do we get back to the center?” Williams said.
Along with divisiveness caused by the pandemic and the masks, several businesses have closed during the past two years, failures that began with the shutdown.
“I have seen business owners cry,” Williams said.
Election-deniers have exacerbated the division, he said, with some publicly blaming Dominion voting machines for losses as well as wins.
In recent meetings, Williams has expressed concern for the threat to American democracy due, in part, to national protests by losing candidates. “In the past we shook hands and congratulated the winner,” he said.
A common bond, however, among the 26,000 residents is the collective choice to live in Teller County and enjoy the culture and the quality of life, he added.
The average age of the residents is 50. “We have an aging demographic,” Williams said. “But there are opportunities for investment and retirement.”
But the rise in property valuations has a negative effect on the workforce in Teller County, where the average annual income is $60,000, he said.
Williams noted that many homes in Teller County are selling for $1 million and higher. “Jason’s deputies are commuting to their jobs from Colorado Springs,” he said, as Sheriff Jason Mikesell nodded.
Among other challenges are the homeless campsites and trash strewn in the forests. “It’s the Wild West out there,” Williams said.
On the plus side, Williams praised the sheriff for getting rid of the drug cartels last year. “Law enforcement did a great job,” Williams said. A recent haul, he added, uncovered a cache of stolen guns, illegal marijuana and fentanyl.
Williams again stated that the commissioners are against a proposed ballot measure seeking approval for the introduction of marijuana into the city of Cripple Creek. “We fought against it but it’s a citizen initiative,” he said, referring to Cripple Creek Wins, the title of the initiative promoted by the Cripple Creek Casino Association.
Williams conclued by saying despite opportunities in Woodland Park, Divide, Victor, Cripple Creek and Florissant, there is still that division, showing his mask again. “How can we, after the pandemic, come back together as a community?” he said.