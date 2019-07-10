The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is seeking five Colorado mural artists to create murals to raise awareness about public health.
Application deadline is Aug. 15.
The mural project will depict the findings of a recent health and environmental assessment, which is used to shape the state’s public health improvement plan.
In addition to sharing the latest assessment’s findings in “Colorado’s Story: 2018 Public Health and Environmental Assessment,” the department is fostering the creation of murals to connect with Coloradans and motivate them to get involved in improving their health and environment.
“We want this work to live on and create a buzz within communities so people take action to improve their health and the environment,” said Anne-Marie Braga, the department’s director of the Office of Planning, Partnerships and Improvement.
There will be a minimum of five murals in geographically diverse areas of the state.
Redline Contemporary Art Center awarded the department the competitive “Arts in Society” grant of $25,000 to fund the innovative project.
The department’s Mural Action Team, which includes artists, public health professionals and community members, will review mural applications.
Submit application or questions via email to the CDPHE consultant for this project: Amy Dyett, owner, Advancing Dynamic Solutions, dyett@ad-solutions.org: Three images of previous work; Two professional references and one reference from your local public health agency; and Site plan (i.e., site location, size dimensions of project location, sketch of project location, photographs, etc.).