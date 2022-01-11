Grants provided by the Colorado Department of Labor to the Pikes Peak Workforce Center fund the temporary employment of Dillon Owen at the Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation Department.
“Dillon is cleaning and sterilizing everything in our center,” said Connie Dodrill, executive director of parks and rec. “He is helping us tremendously.”
Owen’s wages are a result of the state’s disaster-relief funds for businesses and agencies negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic. “Pikes Peak Workforce Center and Goodwill Industries help people with disabilities get job training and develop skills,” Dodrill said.
Goodwill is the fiscal agent to disperse the funds for the workforce center.
For the parks and rec department, the pandemic required another level of cleanliness that placed a burden on the staff. Owen’s employment provided relief.
Before being hired on a temporary basis, Owen, 26, served an internship at parks and rec, during which he helped with general maintenance, cleaning and greeting visitors. The internship, too, was part of the workforce center’s program for people with disabilities.
With the employment contract, Owen will work four hours a day, four days a week, for six months. At the same time, he will receive assistance from the workforce center’s job coach, Daniel Garcia.
“Daniel is my friend,” said Owen, who has Down Syndrome.
Garcia views the temporary employment as part of the big picture. “During those 360 hours, Dillon also gets the support of the Pikes Peak Workforce Center by helping him navigate new waters,” Garcia said.
For now, however, the advancement is comforting for Dillon, as his mother, Shannon Owen, is the department’s program assistant. Dillon, in effect, grew up around the facility.
“Cripple Creek Parks and Rec is a family so it’s nice to be a part of the social feeling that Connie, Shannon and Dillon have created,” Garcia said. “It’s wonderful to see the dynamic there. And Dillon can still greet people, which is what he likes to do.”
For Owen, the new role is a first step in developing skills as an attraction for an employer. “With the experience, it will be easier for Dillon to transition into something permanent,” Garcia said. “That’s the beauty behind this program.”
Along with the on-the-job training, Owen also carries a special recommendation for an employer. “I’m a great person,” he said.
The program has reciprocal benefits: the funds cover Dillon’s wages while Dodrill’s department has a hand up in complying with COVID sanitation recommendations.
“At the workforce center we help both job seekers and businesses,” said Becca Tonn, communications manager for the workforce center. “We like to say we’re a matchmaker. We’re not a staffing agency; we connect people looking for work with employers who want to hire them.”
Both programs, the internship and employment, have boosted Owen’s confidence, Tonn said. “After six months, he will have held down a job. He’s working hard and getting feedback.”
For Owen, there’s a bonus; he got a raise before he even started the job Jan. 10. As of Jan. 1, the state’s minimum wage rose by 24 cents to $12.56.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only