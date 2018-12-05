HALF OF COLORADANS NOW LIVE IN AREAS AT RISK TO WILDFIRES
The number of people living in areas at risk to the effects of wildland fire increased by nearly 50 percent from 2012 to 2017, based on new Colorado Wildfire Risk Assessment data released last week by the Colorado State Forest Service.
As of 2017, approximately 2.9 million people live in Colorado’s wildland-urban interface (WUI) – the area where human improvements are built close to, or within, natural terrain and flammable vegetation – compared to 2 million people just five years earlier. The new figure represents approximately half of the state’s total population.
The source data are included in updates to the Colorado Wildfire Risk Assessment Portal, or CO-WRAP, an online mapping tool that helps determine wildfire risk and where forest management actions can achieve the greatest impact to reduce risk. The CSFS just completed a thorough update to the Colorado Wildfire Risk Assessment – and the data utilized for CO-WRAP – based on new housing, population, vegetative fuels, weather and other ancillary data. This is the first major update to the overarching site data since 2013.
“With the continued increase in Colorado’s wildland-urban interface population, it’s critical for landowners and communities to take actions to reduce their risk and address forest health concerns,” said Mike Lester, state forester and CSFS director.
CO-WRAP provides access to statewide wildfire risk assessment information. Through the web-based mapping tool, fire mitigation professionals, prevention planners, natural resource professionals and others can generate maps and download data and reports that describe defined project areas, such as communities or watersheds.
Amanda West, CSFS science information manager, says that the increased population in the wildland-urban interface is due not only to more people moving into these areas, but also to better, more refined data and ongoing changes in land use and vegetation patterns.
West cautions that CO-WRAP should not be used to determine parcel-level risk to individual homes, as it is instead scaled to address risk at the community or watershed level, and also should not be used to predict current fire danger.
“This is not a source for real-time fire risks or restrictions,” she said.
To access the updated CO-WRAP, visit coloradowildfirerisk.com. For more information about protecting homes and communities from wildfire, visit csfs.colostate.edu/wildfire-mitigation.