Ben Tyler was a pioneer that operated a lumber business near Kenosha Pass, and this trail bears his name. The official trailhead for the 9-mile trail is along Highway 285, but the trail ends near Lost Park Road which is a more convenient access point.

From Lake George, drive north on County Road 77/Tarryall Road, enjoying a scenic drive along the Tarryall Creek valley. After about 24 miles reach the southern end of Tarryall Reservoir and continue for about another nine miles to County Road 39. Turn right and continue on the decent dirt road (except when muddy), driving northward for about five miles where CR 39 deadends at CR 56 aka Lost Park Road. Turn right and drive for about two miles to Forest Service Road 133 and turn left. Follow the primitive road for about 1.25 miles to the Rock Creek Trailhead on the Colorado Trail, but continue for about another mile to where the road ends at Ben Tyler Trail. A medium clearance vehicle is best for the last mile.

Hike northward along Rock Creek, eventually bearing right along a tributary creek then switchbacking up to treeline. Along the shady route encounter some old cabins and lumber piles that may be remnants of the Tyler logging operations. In the subalpine zone, White-crowned Sparrows and Wilson’s Warblers will have moved back in to the willow areas, teeing up atop the shrubs and singing to establish their breeding territories.

Above treeline, vistas open to the west of the Tenmile Range. The wonderful alpine trail continues up to a saddle between some 12ers, Kenosha Peak on the right and Twin Cones on the left. American Pipits will have also returned to their breeding grounds, engaging in vocal aerial courtship displays. About 4.5 miles from the trailhead reach the wide flat saddle and savor the flavor of the views along with some lunch before retracing the route back to the trailhead.

Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast that hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@peakinter.net Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.