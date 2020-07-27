Anticipating the opening of the Shoemaker building for the Teller County Sheriff’s Office in Divide, Stan Bishop assumes his new position in 21st-century style.
“I’ve been waiting 20 years for this building; it’s beautiful,” he said, adding that the building’s target date to open is early next year. “Everybody’s excited about it.”
Named Undersheriff last week by Sheriff Jason Mikesell, Bishop, 65, replaces John Gomes, who retired this month.
Coming up on 40 years as a cop, Bishop began his career in 1981 as a deputy in the county jail in Cripple Creek. “Back in the early ‘80s, the food served at the little jail was all Swanson’s ‘Hungry Man,’ for breakfast, lunch and dinner,” he said. “When people in the jail had a court date, we’d chain ‘em up and walk ‘em right down the street to the courthouse.”
Today, the historic jail building is a museum and popular tourist site.
Bishop left the county after two years to be an officer with the Cripple Creek Police Department, eventually working up to the role of chief. Back then, the biggest crimes in the city were break-ins in summer cabins during the off-season.
“Now, you barely have cabins that are vacant up here,” he said. “We had homicides; the crime was there but it just wasn’t elevated as it is today.”
In 1987, Bishop came back to the county sheriff’s office, working in the patrol division before returning to his former role as jail administrator, under then-Sheriff Frank Fehn.
When it comes to moving into new buildings, Bishop’s first lucky break was in 1996 when the county moved the jail to Divide. “It was a challenge, from working in a little jail to one with over 100 beds,” Bishop said.
For the first three years, a private company managed the jail until the county took over. “The commissioners at the time thought it would be better to privatize the jail, but that didn’t work out at all,” Bishop said. “There were a lot of problems with that.”
In his years with the county, Bishop worked for six sheriffs — Gary Shoemaker, Guy Grace, Fehn, Kevin Dougherty, Mike Ensminger, for whom he served as Undersheriff, and Mikesell — as Commander Bishop.
“The agency under Jason is moving ahead in a positive way; we’ve got officers and staff who want to be here,” Bishop said. “He’s moving us forward to where the agency needs to be in today’s world.”
Asked about the recent protests near the jail, which involved immigration-rights groups in addition to Black Lives Matter protesters and counter-protesters. “You have a right to protest as long as it’s done in a legal and proper manner; it’s part of living in America,” he said. “But when you cross the line, that’s when it’s got to be stopped. We will not let property be destroyed in Teller County.”
As his 40-year mark approaches, Bishop is now the longest-serving cop in the sheriff’s department. “I enjoyed working the streets; I really just enjoyed working law enforcement up here,” he said. “I love Teller County.”