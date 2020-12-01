A shift in the traditional education paradigm in the Cripple Creek-Victor School District RE-1 involves community buy-in and curriculum is, in part, a revolt.
“Public education has been failing for decades and has gotten worse in the past seven to eight years, with increased standardized testing and responsibilities on teachers to push through curriculum,” said Dan Cummings, principal of Cripple Creek-Victor Junior/Senior High School. “These exams are written by non-educators, do not take in a local community or what it is that we have right here in Cripple Creek. They want us to jump through their hoops.”
Last month, the district formed a partnership with Trendlines, a nonprofit organization, to design and support a program for students and adults in southern Teller County.
“We built a program for workforce development that currently serves about 20,000 people a year; we raised $28 million to build that program and then passed a local ballot initiative to sustain it in perpetuity,” said Joe Saboe, co-founder, with Eliza Harding, of Denver-based Trendlines. “That program was since labeled a national model by the U.S. Department of Labor and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.”
For CC-V students, the goal is to design a program that includes technical education along with a college-readiness to prepare students for careers in fields of their choice. “The programs we created were real; they save lives,” Saboe said.
The three were speaking to a target audience of potential stakeholders in a recent meeting held online via Zoom.
“I believe that it takes an entire community to ensure upward mobility, increase the hope to a reality factor, employ support mechanisms that become longstanding resources for one and all,” said Mary Bielz, former art teacher, chairman/founder of Community of Caring and member of the district school board.
While the focus on testing gets rotten grades around the nation, in Cripple Creek, testing repels students and increases the drop-out rate in the district. For instance, citing statistics from the state, Cummings noted that just 24% of high school students are proficient in literacy while 5% rate proficient in math.
“Those are pretty devastating numbers,” he said. “And we know they are all being tested with the same standard as those who are facing poverty, students who are living in broken homes, in single-parent families or are being raised by a second or third generation or perhaps by an aunt or an uncle.”
According to the recent Healthy Kids Colorado Survey, 80% of students in the CC-V school district report feeling sad and hopeless about the future. “I think that’s the reason many of our students engage in risky behaviors because of that feeling of hopelessness,” said Miriam Mondragon, the district superintendent. “Whether or not they’re trying to combat it or overcome it, that’s not what we want them to engage in.”
Another statistic points to the burden of poverty. “85% of homeowners or renters in Teller County pay more than 30% of their income for housing while the average wage is $11 an hour,” Mondragon said. “It takes at least $24 an hour for a single parent and a child to live. This plan is going to change that.”
At the same time, employers in the community struggle to find skilled and talented workers. “And individuals are struggling to obtain the skills and education necessary to get employed in the community,” Mondragon said. “The solution is geared toward that problem.”
Before Trendlines entered the picture, Mondragon and Cummings were on the same track. “We have been talking about this since we started in the district, trying to find a different way to give these students what they need, to connect them to opportunities in our community,” Cummings said.
The stakeholders’ meeting was informational but with a charge. “By the end of this meeting I want everyone to make a commitment to change, a commitment to hope and a commitment to uplift an entire community,” Mondragon said.