A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing near the base of the Manitou Incline, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement received reports of the assault in the parking lot at Barr Trail around 7:40 p.m. Monday. The victim, 60-year-old Eric Snay, was found with more than 15 stab wounds to his neck, arms and head.

Manitou Springs Fire Department conducted life-saving measures at the scene. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery and is expected to survive, the Sheriff's Office said.

Million Zimmerman, 24, was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with the assault while walking in the 400 block of Ruxton Avenue in Manitou Springs. Zimmerman fits the description of the suspect provided by witnesses, officials said.

Court records show Zimmerman faces an attempted first-degree murder charge and is being held on a $1 million bond. A review hearing is scheduled for his case at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article was updated with the latest information Tuesday afternoon.