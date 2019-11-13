More than 80 people celebrated the 125th anniversary of St. Victor’s Catholic Church Oct. 26. Father Sean McCann said Mass as part of the “Mass Meals Music” events, which concluded with a meal at the Victor Community Center.
The celebration paid tribute to Murphy Constructors of Colorado Springs for its contributions toward church repairs. Murphy’s crews are in the process of painting the church interior. Company owner Chuck Murphy attended the Mass with his wife, Mary Lou.
Mary Bielz has organized three “Mass Meals Music” events in honor of St. Victor’s 125th anniversary. While the church is closed for regular Sunday Mass, the nonprofit Friends of St. Victor’s has sponsored several events including “Mass Meals Music” and a holiday cookie exchange. Bielz is the organization’s president.