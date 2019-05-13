Friends of St. Victor’s celebrated the second Mass/Meals/Music May 4 at the church in Victor. A popular event that attracts more than 70 people each time, the mass is said by Rev. Sean McMcCann, JCL, from the Diocese of Colorado Springs.
Funded by a $1,500 grant from Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, Mass/Meals/Music is intended as an outreach to the Catholic community in southern Teller County. The grant covers the cost of propane heating and the meals.
After the Mass, the attendees gathered for a meal at the community center across the street. Reed Grainger, long-time realtor and Victor resident, provided the beef and elk for the homemade stew. Shorty Bielz played the accordion.
The event is part of the 125th anniversary celebration of the church, whose architecture reflects the historic character of the city, though the church has been closed for regular services since 2011. Parishioners attend Mass at St. Peter’s parish in Cripple Creek.
The Friends, a nonprofit organization whose president is Mary Bielz, is dedicated to maintaining the historic structure while continuing its mission of outreach. To date, the roof has been patched and the foundation stabilized by Murphy Constructors and the owner Chuck Murphy.
The next Mass/Meals/Music begins at 5 p.m. June 1.