A celebration that touches the senses, Mass/Meals/Music ushers in the year-long celebration that honors the 125th anniversary of St. Victor’s Catholic Church in Victor.
“Our idea is to re-engage the Catholic population of this community as well as to reach out to others,” said Mary Bielz, a member of the Friends of St. Victor’s.
Funded by a $1,500 grant from Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, the event starts at 5 p.m. Saturday at the church. The grant covers propane for heat as well as the meals, which will be at the Community Center at the corner of 2nd and Portland streets. The locals will provide the music at the April meeting, the date to be announced.
The Rev. Sean McCann, JCL, from the Diocese of Colorado Springs, will say the monthly Mass.
In writing the grant for the Friends of St. Victor’s, Bielz hoped to engage at least 35 residents of Victor and Goldfield. “They either have historical ties to the church or are Catholics,” she said.
In the grant application to the diocese, Bielz highlighted the underserved population of the people of Goldfield and Victor. “They are isolated, elderly, poor and vulnerable and/or disconnected from faith,” she wrote. “Friends of St. Victor’s will be responsible for this new outreach ministry.”
While the church has been closed temporarily over the years and does not have Sunday Mass, the congregants held Ash Wednesday services March 12 with Deacon Andy McKee, a ceremony followed by a soup supper.
A proclamation passed by then-city council in October 2011 declares that the “presence of St. Victor’s Catholic Church and the surrounding hillsides since March 17, 1895, is an enduring testament to the beatitudes lived out in this community.”