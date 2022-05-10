Spruce Mountain Trail
Between Colorado Springs and Denver, it’s all too easy to overlook the countryside spanning either side of Interstate 25. That is for the inevitable rush heading to and from the metros. Keeping your eyes on the road is good. But you might also find your gaze shift to a peculiar landmark — however modest in height, a mountain regal in shape, with forested slopes cresting at a rocky rim.
That’s Spruce Mountain near Larkspur, on the fringes of El Paso and Douglas counties. The latter manages the open space that this promontory centerpieces. The trailhead parking lot has gotten noticeably busier in recent years, particularly in the summer. So winter and spring might be a good time to hit the trail wrapping around the summit. It’s worthy of a “classic” designation in this series spotlighting the region’s outdoors.
If you’re familiar with Douglas County open spaces, you’re familiar with well-marked and -maintained trails. We’ve always found that along the mountaintop trail, which splits to your left heading out on the open space’s main thoroughfare.
The trail switchbacks steeply for about a quarter-mile. The reward above 7,300 feet: intriguing bluffs and rock outcrops along with unique looks of Pikes Peak and Mount Herman and sweeping views across the Palmer Divide.
In about a mile, the loop starts. Mapped as close to 2½ miles in its entirety, the loop offers tunnels of tall trees and an openness for views of Rampart Range. The ultimate prize is Windy Point, where the snowy peaks defining Rocky Mountain National Park can be admired far north.
Trip log: 5½ miles round trip (“lollipop” loop), 658 feet elevation gain, 7,610 feet max
Difficulty: Moderate
Getting there: Open space at 13415 Spruce Mountain Road, Larkspur. Going north on Interstate 25 from Colorado Springs, exit in Monument for Colorado 105 and follow through Palmer Lake. Stay straight for Spruce Mountain Road, coming to parking lot on the left.
FYI: Open one hour before sunrise, closes one hour after sunset. Hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding. Dogs on leash. Trails icy in winter, bring traction.
