DIVIDE • A survivor of disability and abandonment, Goosifer, the Canadian goose, is hanging out these days in Spring Valley in Divide.
Hatched in the neighborhood lake with undeveloped flight feathers, the fowl is adjusting to life while waiting for nature to solve the problem.
“She can’t fly until the feathers molt out and new feathers grow,” said Joan Maxwell, who has a bird’s-eye view of the lake.
Goosifer was one of three goslings hatched during the summer. One gosling disappeared, Maxwell said, and another encountered a raccoon and met an untimely death. But Goosifer has survived despite her challenge.
Like most creatures great and small, Goosifer is waiting for spring while anticipating the days when she can fly away. But as the lake slowly begins to freeze. Maxwell and other Springs Valley residents rallied to protect the female goose.
Bret Lamb built a box for the goose while Tony Mazone and Jason Vigil helped set up the enclosure. However, Goosifer wasn’t cooperative. “She’s a wild goose and wouldn’t go in the box,” Maxwell said.
To accommodate Goosifer’s reluctance to be cooped up, Maxwell and the neighbors put together a nest of straw. “This is a neighborhood event,” Maxwell said.
If a potential predator, such as a loose dog, bobcat, mountain lion or a wild bird comes along, the nest is a refuge of sorts.
To ensure the goose gets the proper nutrition, Maxwell turned to Divide Feed for advice. “I normally encourage people to keep wildlife wild and not feed them,” said Brett Swanson, an employee of the store. “But this is a different situation, and Goosifer needs protein to build up those feathers.”
For instance, he said, is she were to fly south, Goosifer would be eating leafy greens, so Maxwell added greens, along with cracked corn, timothy hay and vegetables to the goose’s diet. “She loves frozen peas!” Maxwell said.
As she waits for the flock to come back, Goosifer has developed a sense of goose-type trust for the hand that feeds her. “She blows a cute little kiss,” Maxwell said.
And it’s not all boring hanging out and waiting for spring. At one point during her visit, Goosifer had a fling with a male who showed up at the lake. But, alas, he flew away after about two months. “It broke my heart,” Maxwell said.
In the meantime, Goosifer’s feathers aren’t completely useless. At night she flies off to the larger lake in the subdivision, returning to her home base every morning, Maxwell said.
“I think it’s so nice that the community has come together to keep her safe,” Swanson said. “After all that has gone on this year, to help a goose is a good story that we need now.”