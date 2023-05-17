The view from a porch in Woodland Park on Thursday. A series of spring storms packed quite a punch in Teller County, beginning the afternoon of May 10, with tornado warnings and high winds. Much of the county woke up to wintery conditions the next day, with county offices and most school districts closed after up to 18 inches of snow fell in some locations. On top of the weather, a Thursday power outage affected approximately 7,130 electrical customers for hours.
