In a time when needs have increased, UCHealth invested $100 million to integrate behavioral health services with 30 primary care clinics in Colorado.
“The idea is to treat the whole person by adding behavioral health to primary care,” said Cary Vogrin, media relations specialist for UCHealth.
At UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital in Woodland Park, Gary Sprague, a licensed social worker, offers the service for established primary care patients.
“I love this approach, to be able to interact with doctors and nurse practitioners, to work hand-in-hand with them,” he said. “UCHealth wants to increase access to mental health resources.”
A 2020 Community Health Needs Assessment identified access to care as the highest priority for residents of Teller County. With one behavioral health care provider per 700 residents, the ratio is higher than the statewide average of one resident for 300 people.
“Behavioral health is huge (now) and it was before the virus,” Sprague said, referring the current coronavirus pandemic.
Sprague’s philosophy of care begins with compassion. “It doesn’t mean I have their experience exactly but I can listen and maybe give them some coping skills,” he said.
After 35 years as a social worker, Sprague developed what he terms the 80/20 principle. “People come in and they’re so focused on changing the other person — we’re all like that,” he said. “But you can’t control that; you can change yourself and how you respond.”
For many tied up in the 80/20 fraction, Sprague said he invokes the Serenity Prayer: “God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can and the wisdom to know the difference.”
For clients who report feeling anxious or depressed, Sprague encourages the patient to consider the inherent effects of their three-generational family system, grandparent/parent/child. “People aren’t in a vacuum,” he said.
A Teller County resident for 25 years, Sprague relies on his knowledge of the area to recommend appropriate services for his patients. Among them: TESSA, for victims of domestic violence; Alcoholics Anonymous or Celebrate Recovery, for people concerned about substance abuse; Storehouse Ministries or Help the Needy, organizations that help with temporary needs.
“I can make a referral to that specific thing they’re dealing with as part of ‘the village,’” Sprague said.
Sprague incorporates holistic care, the physical, mental and emotional in addition to the spiritual, if appropriate. “If a person reveals to me that they are a person of faith, and that it means something to them, I allow them to talk,” he said. “As a person of faith myself, I won’t lead with that but I’ll add it to the treatment discussion.”
With America in turmoil these days, Sprague has seen patients in distress over the election, civil unrest and the coronavirus pandemic. “There is an underlying trauma,” he said.
Granted, he said, there are issues around the virus but there’s always a primary presenting problem that typically is not COVID-19. “COVID is just on top of that,” he said.
But, with every health care need, insurance is always a key component of access.
While the health needs assessment attributes the increase in the number of people who have insurance to the Affordable Care Act, the report acknowledges the gap.
The internal advisory board at PPRH, which led the study, found that, “There are many barriers to accessing services through both Medicaid and other payer sources for primary care as well as behavioral health, including substance abuse, suicide and other mental-health related care.”
The $100 million investment by UCHealth is intended to address the gap. As well, UCHealth added $25 million with matching opportunities to double the amount.
For information or for an appointment with Sprague, call 686-0878.