The NFL Draft, a Michael Jordan documentary and the Korean Baseball Organization — name three things desperate sports fans are consuming like the Super Bowl during the spring of 2020.
In a normal world, we would be six weeks into the Major League Baseball season, the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball champions would have been crowned last month, the NBA Playoffs would be underway and European soccer leagues would be wrapping up.
We’re not living in a normal world right now.
Everything listed above has been either canceled or postponed indefinitely. If or when they do return, they will be a Frankenstein’s-monster version of their original iterations. The MLB is considering an “Arizona Plan,” in which players would be put in, essentially, a biodome in Phoenix, and a World Cup-esque tournament to decide the 2020 season is also on the table. The NBA, deep into the regular season when play suspended, could jump right into the playoffs in a similar biodome environment.
It’s going to be a month, at an absolute minimum, until major sports resume play. It’ll probably be more like this summer, and that still feels optimistic. No matter what, we may not have fans in the stands for the rest of 2020.
The sports world, like every aspect of the world, has been turned upside down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Labor issues have come to the fore, as leagues and teams are in a tug-of-war over paying players and employees during this absence. Sports media have been hit hard with furloughs and layoffs, from Sports Illustrated to SB Nation to local newspapers.
The live-sports broadcasters are replaying old games (last Monday, ESPN ran a Cowboys-Bills game from 2007, and FS1 had Notre Dame vs. Stanford from 2015 — both in primetime), and dipping into the obscure sports that would make ESPN8: “The Ocho” proud, like eSports leagues with pro athletes playing as their real-life teams on MLB The Show or FIFA.
In lieu of the most popular form of live entertainment, when everyone is forced to isolate, conjuring communal experiences via the internet, there have been a few saving graces.
The NFL Draft came and went with astounding viewership figures. The draft had a record-breaking 15.6 million average viewers across ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes on its first night, April 23. It was a 37% increase from 2019, and even the second day of the draft had a day-two-record 8.2 million viewers.
Then there was the draft as a television program itself. The comedy show began right away when NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced draft picks from his basement while fans booed him via Zoom on a screen behind him. The live feeds of coaches, players and front-office executives were a gold mine, too — notably a view of a guy on the toilet in Titans coach Mike Vrabel’s house, Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s dog sitting at the computer as his draft proxy, and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III celebrating his selection to the Oakland Raiders while wearing a bathrobe.
“The Last Dance,” the 10-part documentary series on ESPN following Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls has also become appointment viewing. The elite production value, the unearthed behind-the-scenes footage and the 10-hour runtime all would have made this a big deal anyway. In the time of coronavirus, it has become Shangri-La for sports media and fans and has taken over Twitter feeds every Sunday night. It’s a bizarre turn of events, but a documentary about Jordan has become the collective cultural event sports fan crave right now.
ESPN had the foresight to recognize this opportunity as the release date for “The Last Dance” was originally slated for June, but the worldwide leader moved it up to April. Like the NFL Draft, “The Last Dance” set viewership records for ESPN, netting an average of 6.1 million viewers for its premiere April 19, making it the most-watched ESPN documentary ever.
The biggest test for ESPN and the sports-television landscape may come in the form of live sports, albeit not what you’re thinking. ESPN reached an agreement Monday to televise six Korean Baseball Organization games per week. The KBO season began Tuesday and the teams will play with no fans in the stadiums.
This will be a litmus test for the lengths sports fans will go to get their fix. For even the most hardcore American baseball fans out there, the KBO has only ever been relevant when a player is making the jump to the MLB, and the product is far inferior to Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball.
It is live sports, however, and it will be on televisions in a time when watching television is how a lot of us are spending our time. The entertainment industry is getting creative right now, and sports are no different. They are built upon live events, and without those events, something has to take their place. The only downside to all this is the hellscape of “in these unprecedented times” commercials.
Until we get A’s vs. Astros and the Western Conference Finals, we’ll have to settle for Doosan Bears vs. Kia Tigers and Dennis Rodman partying in Las Vegas.
Warner Strausbaugh is a Colorado Springs resident and page designer for Pikes Peak Newspapers. Contact him with questions and feedback at warner.strausbaugh@pikespeaknewspapers.com.