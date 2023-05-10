CCV baseball

The Cripple Creek / Victor baseball team wrapped up its season with a 6-3 loss to ECA. The young Pioneers with 6 sophomores, 2 freshmen and 2 juniors went winless this season but gained much-needed experience that will carry over to next season.

 Courtesy Cripple Creek / Victor High School

