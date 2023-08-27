Cross country

The Woodland Park High School cross country team continues to "Take the Next Step," literally. On Aug. 15, the team traveled to a zipline and adventure course where the athletes had to summon their courage to step off 30-, 50-, and 70-foot high platforms. Then they challenged themselves, and each other, on several Ninja Warrior-type obstacles. Many of the runners then followed that up with for a 7-mile hike up and down a mountain.

"As a team bonding day, I could not have pictured a more perfect day," coach Jeremy Grier said. "The bonds between our athletes became even tighter as they challenged and supported each other throughout the day."

Softball

The Woodland Park softball team started its season with a trio of nonconference losses, Falling to Pine Creek (31-3), Pueblo East (24-18) and Liberty (16-0).

Katie Roy and Adey Hughes each had three hits for the Panthers against Pueblo East, while Kendra Fish had four RBIs. Roy also walked, scored four runs and had a double and a triple. Haddy Waak added two hits in the game and Christine Renteria walked four times while playing solid defense at shortstop.

Roy also doubled against Pine Creek.

Football

The Woodland Park football team dropped its opener 21-0 to Summit on Aug. 25.

Summit's defense was efficient, holding the Panthers to 108 yards.

Griffin King led Woodland Park with three catches for 36 yards. Defensively, Parker Shreve led the Panthers with 9.5 tackles.

Volleyball

The Panthers dropped their first two matches of the season, falling 3-0 to Lewis-Palmer and 3-2 to Basalt.

Michaela Boring and Tommie Goldberg led Woodland Park against Basalt with eight and seven kills respectively. Lydia Hitchcock added a pair of aces and Emma Larsen had three blocks. Setter Brooke Gardner had 31 assists.