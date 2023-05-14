GIRLS SOCCER

Colorado Academy 10, Woodland Park 0

The No. 28-seeded Panthers’ season ended on the road against the powerhouse Mustangs.

Colorado Academy, the No. 5-seed, came into the match averaging 4.7 goals and allowing only 15 goals in 14 matches. The Mustangs will face Aspen in the second round.

Despite losing in the first round for the second consecutive season, Panthers coach Marcie James believes a culture of success has been created.

"The seniors have shown us what it looks like to lead a team, build a culture of excellence, and leave a legacy of success," James said. "They have also challenged themselves to improve and have demonstrated how to handle frustrations, overcome season-ending injuries, and make the most of every opportunity."

Woodland Park's seniors are Kamila Conley, Makayla Newcom, Marin Kleppe and Shea Waters, who led the team with 14 goals this season.

BASEBALL

Panthers beat CSCS

Woodland Park hit, pitched and ran its way to a 7-6 victory over Colorado Springs Christian on May 8.

"The boys showed progress and resiliency throughout the game, with all three areas of the game rolling at the same time," coach Chris Becker said.

Offensively, the Panthers were led by Griffin King with four hits, including a home run. Ethan Horton and Tanner McAfee added two hits each, and the team showed its speed with nine stolen bases, led by McAfee's three.

Pitching was efficient, with Link Bryden throwing the first six innings on 93 pitches, allowing four runs on eight hits and striking out seven. Ethan Horton came in the seventh to close the door, throwing only 18 pitches to end the game.

Woodland Park was swept by Manitou Springs on May 13.

TRACK & FIELD

Woodland Park took second place out of 14 teams in both the boys and girls competitions at the Canon City Blossom Invitational.

The Panthers finished second to Widefield, which has an enrollment double that of Woodland Park.

The Panthers notched 48 personal records and had a few more athletes achieve marks that could qualify them for the state championship meet.

"I am so proud of the accomplishments of this senior class," coach Jeremy Grier said. "As the WPHS track team continues to grow and improve in the future, this senior class will be able to look back and know they were the ones that changed the culture and began the relentless pursuit of excellence that is becoming the WPHS track team."