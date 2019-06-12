FALL SPORTS APPROACHING FAST
It’s hard to believe, but the official start of the fall prep sports season is less than two months away.
Aug. 5 marks the day that boys’ golfers can gather for practices with coaches. The rest of the fall prep teams can get together on Aug. 12. Those sports include football, boys’ and girls’ cross-country, field hockey, gymnastics, boys’ soccer, softball, spirit, boys’ tennis and volleyball.
As of this printing, Woodland Park athletic director Joe Roskam is still trying to secure a head coach for the Panthers’ boys’ soccer team. Noel Sawyer stepped down after five seasons.
LACE UP YOUR SHOES
The Cheyenne Mountain Stampede, also known as the pre-state cross-country meet, will take place Aug. 23 at Bear Creek Park/Norris-Penrose Events Center.
The Stampede is the first big prep cross-country meet of the season and brings together many of the state’s top teams and individual runners.
Woodland Park typically runs in the meet.
REV YOUR ENGINES
The 97th running of the famed Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is June 30.
Among those who will be competing are the Woodland Park father-son duo of Clint and Codie Vahsholtz. Clint has won more class races than any driver in the history of the race, which began in 1916.
ANOTHER INDY 500-HILL CLIMB LINK
The Hill Climb is the second oldest automobile race in the United States behind the Indianapolis 500 (1911).
Last month’s Indy winner, Simon Pagenaud, has ties to the Hill Climb. The Frenchman raced in the 2013 Hill Climb, powered up the 12.42-mile course in a Honda Odyssey minivan to a second-place finish in the Exhibition Class with a clocking of 12 minutes, 54.325 seconds.
“For me, it was amazing,” said rookie Pagenaud that day. “Pikes Peak was always a dream for me, ever since I was a kid in France. There is a lot of interest in this event in Europe, and I think that’s why you saw so many French drivers this year.”
Pagenaud is the latest Indy 500 champion who also gritted his teeth on the historic Pikes Peak Highway in the race to the summit of the 14,115-foot-high mountain.
The list also includes Bobby Unser, Mario Andretti, Rick Mears, Parnelli Jones and Al Unser. Each were a winner at Indy and Pikes Peak over the years.
- Compiled by Danny Summers