PANTHERS CAGED IN BY WEATHER
The Woodland Park baseball team practiced outdoors for the first time all season on March 12.
“We got outside for about two hours,” said Panthers’ baseball coach Neil Levy. “The first hour was spent working on the field. But it sure was nice to finally throw get outdoors.”
School was canceled March 13 and Thursday due to the blizzard. Levy was trying to move the Panthers’ scheduled home game at Meadow Wood Park with Sand Creek on Thursday to Monday. The Panthers also had a home game scheduled with Manitou Springs on Saturday that Levy was trying to get moved.
Meanwhile, the Panthers were forced back into the gymnasium for practices.
Woodland Park has yet to play a game this season. It was slated to open the season March 7 against Coronado at Meadow Wood, but that was rescheduled to April 8.
“We just have to play it by ear and see how it goes,” Levy said. “It’s not a great situation, but it’s what we anticipated.”
CICCARELLI OVER THE TOP
Woodland Park senior Skye Ciccarelli, the defending Class 3A state high-jump champion, picked up where he left off last season with a leap of 6-4 on March 9 at the Pueblo West Early Bird Invitational.
His leap is the best in the state among all classifications, tying him with Glenwood Springs’ Bryce Risner and Doherty’s Donte Marsh.
CC-V BASEBALL ROSTER INCLUDES TWO FEMALE PLAYERS
This spring’s Cripple Creek-Victor High School baseball varsity roster includes two girls among its 12 players.
Junior Cassie Castillo and senior Matilde Sponchiado, a transfer student from Italy, made the Pioneers’ roster.
This is the fourth consecutive year that two females are on the team. Last season, Saundra Niedosmialek joined Castillo.
The 2017 squad included Castillo and Kaylin Goldberg. In 2016, Hanna Snare and Bella Skottegaard were on the team.
- Compiled by Danny Summers