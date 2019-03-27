DICKSON HEADS TO CHSAA HALL OF FAME
Morton Dickson, the former long-time music teacher at Woodland Park High School, will enter the CHSAA Hall of Fame during a ceremony on April 23.
Dickson was a vocal music teacher for Woodland Park for 34 years, during which his programs were one of the most active and successful ones in the CHSAA Music Festivals. Rarely did his programs receive any rating lower than “Superior.”
His students regularly earned top spots in the CMEA All-State Choir. He continues to judge the CHSAA festivals.
The 30th anniversary Hall of Fame class will be honored at the Marriott Hotel-Denver Tech Center, at I-25 and Orchard Road. Individual tickets may be purchased for $60 by contacting the CHSAA. The festivities get underway at 6:30 p.m. Seating is limited.
ARSENEAU NO. 1
As of March 20, Woodland Park senior Emily Arseneau was ranked No. 1 in the state among all Class 3A girls in the shot put. Arseneau had a top mark of 38-10 at the Pueblo West Early Bird Invitational.
Arseneau was ranked No. 2 in the discus with a throw of 110-11 at the Harrison Invite on March 16. Ashley Lopez of Alamosa was first (115-8).
PANTHERS HELD SCORELESS
The Woodland Park girls soccer team lost its first four games by a combined score of 30-0.
The Panthers fell to Pueblo South and Falcon by 5-0 scores. Sand Creek and The Classical Academy defeated Woodland Park by 10-0 margins.
The TCA game was the Class 4A Metro League opener for the Panthers. TCA has won the league title each year since it has been in the league starting in 2015.
Woodland Park does not resume action until Tuesday when it hosts Cañon City.
- Compiled by Danny Summers