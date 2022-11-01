Baseball, volleyball, soccer, basketball and yes the most popular sport — American football — all have a specific set of skills training that great coaches and trainers alike will use. I admire athletic performance because as a trainer I know the sophistication and variation of programming it takes to mold a successful athlete.
Many parents and some coaches think that simply lifting weights will make them a better athletes. That’s true, but lacks some additional context that might be keeping their athletes from going to their full potential. There is much crossover between bodybuilding/weightlifting as well as athletic training, but the few distinct differences are a big deal.
One big difference in athletic training in contrast to weightlifting is the speed of the reps done. Sport-specific training is mainly focused on being explosive, agile as well as strong. Weightlifting and bodybuilding are mainly focused on strengthening muscles and building bigger muscles.
A common term heard in the bodybuilding community is “Time under tension.” This is the concept that the longer your muscles go under a proper amount of challenging tension, the more they will be stimulated to grow. The goal is to make a set of reps last between 10 seconds and 40 seconds to achieve proper amount of time under tension on a specified muscle group.
In athletic training, the goal is to become as explosive as possible, in which the reps in a set may last only 1 or 2 seconds and the whole set would likely be under 10 seconds. The purpose behind this is to activate and strengthen the fast twitch muscle groups in an athlete. Exercise lasting more than 10 seconds or so will cause the slowing of the stretch shortening cycle, or repetition of an exercise and athletes will start to use slow twitch muscle fibers as opposed to fast twitch. Afterall, how many times in baseball does a play last more than 10 seconds? Or even in basketball, even though there is more movement around the court, a hard sprint will likely only last 10 seconds max.
Even when working in the cardio realm, most trainers and coaches are disciplining their athletes to keep their running to around 10 seconds before they receive a break which better mimics a game time situation. To reach optimal success in an athlete’s training, they should be utilizing plyometrics in conjunction with lifting heavy weights. Plyometrics is defined as a type of exercise that involves rapid and repeated stretching and contracting of the muscles in order to strengthen. An example of some plyometric movements are box jumps, jump squats, clap push-ups, jump roping, hopping, bounding or even skipping.
Programming may look a lot different in athletes in contrast to bodybuilders as well. Athletes may still spend time in the gym in the offseason doing many of the same exercises that a bodybuilder would and may also do some very heavy lifting upwards to 75%-90% of their maxes. The max effort work helps with explosiveness as long as it is paired with lighter weights, meaning 40-60% of max used in a quick and explosive manner. In fact, sometimes no weight is used in athletic training, especially when it comes to one legged hops or different types of jumping.
In the off season and even more so coming out of the offseason, an athlete will need to focus on movements that are a little more specific to what their chosen sport will require. For example, instead of doing a leg press at a maximal weight, a basketball player might choose to use a box jump to increase their vertical. Programming in bodybuilding or weightlifting most often has a bulk and cut phase, which most are very familiar with. Bulking, most often, takes place in the winter and consists of heavy lifting with lots of volume and eating a ton of calories. During this period, there is typically more body fat gained and cardio is decreased. During the cutting phase, bodybuilders will cut down on calories and go for a leaner look so that they can show off their abdominal muscles and the separation between muscles over the body.
Overall, there are many similarities between athletic training and traditional weight lifting, but there should be distinct differences in exercise choices, programming, nutrition, cardiovascular training and inclusion of many explosive exercises for athletes. Furthermore, an athlete may also have some muscle growth, but will likely have a leaner look than a bodybuilder. And yes, this goes for some football players as well depending on what position they play and their weaknesses.
If you’re a serious athlete or even just a recreational skier who is used to the same old bodybuilding exercises and looking to optimize performance, I would recommend starting with basic plyometrics as simple as a box jump to give your body a new stimulus.
Nate Wilson is a certified personal trainer through NASM and is the owner of Elite Fitness LLC. He is certified for Fitness Nutrition and is a Behavior Change Specialist. Contact Nate at 719-640-0668 or Natewilson0223@gmail.com.