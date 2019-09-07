Spinney Mountain State Park in Park County has reopened after being shut down for three days due to hail and flood damage, park officials confirmed Saturday afternoon.
On Tuesday, 16 inches of hail and flash flooding caused severe road damage and debris flows in parts of Eleven Mile State Park, Spinney Mountain State Park and Charlie Meyers State Wildlife Area near Lake George.
The Charlie Meyers wildlife area, Spinney Mountain State Park after the north boat ramp and the south side of Eleven Mile from U.S. 24 were inaccessible due to extensive flooding and road damage, a Facebook post from Eleven Mile State Park read.
Per a CPW release, "Eleven Mile remains open on both shores. There were impacts to several campgrounds on the south side of Eleven Mile, but none that would affect any reservations."
Parks and Wildlife has advised motorists to "drive carefully and to expect road damage and debris along County Roads 92 and 59."
Dream Stream, a popular fishing spot on the east side of Spinney Mountain State Park, reopened Wednesday afternoon.
RELATED: