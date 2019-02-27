Driven by her concern for area veterans and their families, Donna Finicle has been hosting retreats for the past 11 years in Divide. Founder of the nonprofit organization Welcome Home Warrior, Finicle and her volunteers offer a weekend respite for veterans torn by the stress of serving multiple deployments over the past 18 years.
In May, Finicle changes focus to provide a special retreat for women, which taps into her experience as a former licensed social worker for the Veterans Administration in Colorado Springs.
“I know that women in the military have a lot of problems because it had been a man’s organization,” she said. “There were plenty of men who didn’t like having women in the military, especially the Marines.”
When the word spread about the retreat, the Women’s Auxiliary of the Eric V. Dickson American Legion No. 1980 was on board.
“The auxiliary’s Yvonne Wilson agreed to help fundraise for us,” Finicle said. “It’s people who have a heart for the military who support us. They understand why we’re doing this.”
The retreat includes interns from Regis University in Colorado Springs through the Military Marriage and Families Counseling program taught by Josh Kreimeyer.
“I’ve been trying to back off a little bit because I’m not getting any younger,” she said. “I think we need younger people involved in these retreats. So I’m happy that Josh and his interns are getting involved.”
Finicle began Welcome Home Warrior in 2008 with workshops as a way to reach caregivers of Iraq war veterans, many of whom returned with post-traumatic stress syndrome.
“We noticed that families were having struggles trying to stay together due to the frequent long deployments in combat areas,” she said. “We continue to work with families and have added therapeutic activities because they needed them.”
In founding the organization, Finicle relies on her professional as well as personal experience with the emotional wounds of battle. “My brother was a combat veteran who still struggles with PTSD and was homeless when I found him,” she said. “Ten years after he got out of Vietnam he was working for a place to stay and something to eat. And he’s a bright guy, has a college degree.”
Today, her brother owns a home and continues to see counselors through the Veterans Administration.
The free Women’s Veterans retreat is from 2 p.m. May 3 through 2 p.m. May 5 at Gold Bell Camp and Conference Center in Divide. Activities include hiking, indoor swimming, archery, arts and crafts, volleyball, basketball and miniature golf.
“We have a schedule of daily activities. They can do as much or as little as they want,” she said. “The idea is to give them quality time together with counseling help.’
For information, call 439-3621 or email welcomehomewarrior@comcast.net.