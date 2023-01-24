WOODLAND PARK • In a time when 14 people died by suicide in Teller County last year, the Suicide Awareness Symposium last week was, at times, soul-bearing.
“My father died by suicide when I was in my 30s. He was addicted to alcohol and drugs,” said Kathy Sparnins. “His suicide was horrible and traumatic; I grieved for the father I wished I had.”
For those who take their own lives, the act impacts at least 115 people, said Cass Walton, executive director of Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention.
A survivor of the suicide of her then-husband, Annie Durham spoke of the trauma of watching him experience mood changes, from extreme joy to despair. While receiving counseling, he eventually ended his life.
“I honestly believe that had Will sought out treatment sooner, had he not feared the stigma attached to reaching out, I truly believe the outcome could have been different,” she said.
Many of the speakers highlighted the debilitating effects of the perceived stigma of asking for help.
“Allow yourself to be vulnerable,” said Ann Rush, Ph.D. and co-founder of Status Code 4 Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support to first responders.
Rush was part of a panel discussion that included Ryan Brown, a first responder with Ute Pass Ambulance District’s Community Paramedic Mental Health Assessment Program, MAPs. “We are there to talk — we stay maybe two or three hours on a call,” Brown said.
In some cases, a call for help begins with a law enforcement response. “We try to provide resources,” said Teller County Sgt. Eric Hellman.
In a county rated sixth-highest (up from eighth) in the nation for firearms, Hellman said he and the deputies do not intend to confiscate guns or haul the caller off to jail.
“We are struggling with gun violence in Teller County,” said Ashlee Shields, suicide prevention coordinator for Teller County Mental Health Alliance, which presented the symposium. “But law enforcement has to be careful about upholding residents’ constitutional rights.”
For parents who suspect their teenagers have suicidal ideations, in addition to talking with them about it, lock up all firearms, car keys and medications, said Walton, with Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention.
County commissioner Dan Williams, Commander of American Legion Post 1980, spoke for local veterans, many of whom suffer lingering trauma from the battlefield. “Seventeen veterans kill themselves every day around the nation,” said Williams, who served combat missions in Afghanistan and Iraq and retired in 2003.
For Vietnam veterans, the trauma was exacerbated by public scorn they received upon returning home. “Vietnam veterans are killing themselves in numbers,” he said.
While friends, neighbors and strangers express appreciation for veterans’ service, it’s not the same as that empathic connection. “I can tell you, my generation bears those feelings,” Williams said. “On top of that, throw in the land war in Europe, the pandemic and isolation. There are plenty of reasons to feel anxious.”
As well, Teller County’s children are struggling with sexuality and race issues, he added.
To that end, the mental health alliance holds monthly meetings with LGBTQ students, said Shields, the suicide prevention coordinator.
Sarah Bantu, a former competitive gymnast, spoke of childhood anguish, of growing up in a chaotic environment. After years of drinking alcohol to dull the pain, Bantu sought help and is sober today.
Bantu represented the National Alliance on Mental Illness where she shares her experience with clients in El Paso and Teller counties.
The speakers’ stories were intended to raise awareness of a crisis in the shadows of secrecy. “If my words can help even one person, then it’s absolutely worth it,” said Durham, who was emotional at times. “Part of my journey is being able to talk about it.”
Years after her father died by suicide, Sparnins co-founded Voices of Grief, a nonprofit organization that offers support to those who have suffered the loss of a loved one. “Understand that grief leaves a hole in your heart,” she said.
Sparnins addressed the day’s speakers. “We are here to talk about community. Grief is not meant to be done alone,” she said. “We don’t get over grief but we rectify and eventually transform grief.”
There is a difference, she added, between grief, a natural internal process, and mourning. “Mourning is taking the inside and moving it out for the outward experience of processing grief. How perfect to talk about this today.”
People who share their heart and soul become different, she said. “Self-care is critical in the grief journey.”
Sparnins and Sarah Lee, chaplain who was at the symposium, co-founded Voices of Grief Support and Education Center in Woodland Park and Colorado Springs.