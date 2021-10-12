FAIRPLAY • The South Park Ranger District will conduct prescribed burns in the Wilson, Obrien and Beaver project areas in Park County, beginning in mid-October and continuing through December, conditions permitting.
“The use of prescribed fire helps to increase the overall health of the forest and protect communities from wildfire,” said South Park District Ranger Josh Voorhis in a news release. “By managing the landscape using low to moderate intensity fire, carefully managed by fire and fuel specialists, we promote more resilient landscapes.”
Visitors can expect occasional closures in affected areas.
The Wilson project area is about 400 acres, located one-half mile south of Lake George, near the entrance to Eleven Mile Canyon. The project units are east of Park County Road 61 and west of Wilson Lake Estates Subdivision.
The Beaver project area is about 200 acres, located approximately nine miles south-southwest of Lake George It is south of County Road 98 and east of County Road 100 — south of the Beaver Valley and Echo Valley subdivisions.
The Obrien project is about three miles southwest of Lake George, and southeast of County Road 92. Approximately 200 acres are planned for burning at this location just south of Forest Road 251.1B.
The areas have been prepared in advance to help ensure safe burning. The prescribed burns will reduce fuel loading and the risk to the public and firefighters suppressing wildfires in the area.
Expect smoke to be visible from the surrounding area, including the Highway 24 corridor.
