Tweeds Sounds of the Season Holiday Home Tour Dec. 5 and 6 is both in-person and virtual. With advice from Teller County Public Health, the tour committee will include face coverings, limited home occupancies, clean teams and hand sanitizers. With social distancing, the tour features refreshments at the Keller Williams’ Hospitality House where guests can pick up online tickets and ask questions.
The tour is a fundraiser for other nonprofits in the region. This year’s beneficiaries are Woodland Park Senior Organization, Teller Senior Coalition, Habitat for Humanity of Teller County, Ute Pass Symphony Guild and Woodland Park Players.
The home of Judy Gaffney and Bobby Clark is one of six homes on the 2020 tour.
Distinguished by barnwood, industrial pipes, tin, wood and glass, the home of Judy Gaffney and Bobby Clark is a gallery of artistry and craftsmanship.
Designer extraordinaire, Gaffney has taken what she terms “a fixer-upper” to a home that is both comfortable and stunning.
The interior design is enhanced with Gaffney’s eye for the eclectic. With leftover engineered hardwood from the living room floor, for instance, she had a door made for the master bathroom. In the living room, she crafted a border of tin around the fireplace.
She began the remodel of the fixer upper by tearing down a wall in the bedroom and adding another wall for a stone fireplace.
In a year when the season is affected adversely by the coronavirus and cancellations, Gaffney hopes to brighten the collective mood with 12 Christmas trees throughout the home.
One of them is a chandelier decorated with Gaffney’s collections over the years, probably hundreds of items that include pinecones and jewelry, for instance. A work of art, the tree is also a conversation piece for the couple’s dinner guests.
A grateful recipient of a load of barnwood from friends in Wisconsin, Gaffney uses the wood throughout the home, including as a border around the kitchen island. And the savvy home visitor will spot the industrial piping in the kitchen décor.
On the second level, Gaffney has designed a sitting area where she cozies up during her leisure time to relax and read. The guest room is adjacent and decorated for the season with a red quilt on the bed.
This year’s homes are all in Woodland Park and each is highlighted, with addresses, homeowners and venue coordinators, in the ticket booklets. The virtual tour is funded by a grant from the City of Woodland Park. The Woodland Park Arts Alliance is the presenting sponsor.
Tickets sold the day of the event are $17; tickets bought online at wphht.org are $15 for one and $25 for two. Students from kindergarten through 12th grade are $5. The tours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 5 and 6.