The Board of Directors for the Coach D Making a Difference Scholarship Foundation awarded three $2,000 scholarships to area seniors this year. Last week’s Courier profiled two of the winners, Kyla Wells and Parker Taranto, both 2021 graduates of Woodland Park High School. This week’s edition features Sophia Warrino, who graduated in May from Cripple Creek-Victor High School.
Throughout her four years at the Cripple Creek-Victor High School, Warrino made the honor roll each year. She was elected to the National Honor Society for the last two years and served as the society’s secretary. As well, she was a member of the school’s Booster Club.
Warrino played the flute in the school band, which won two first-place trophies one year and placed first overall. She started playing the flute in the fifth grade.
When she wasn’t studying to make straight A’s, Warrino worked with a friend to help start a soup kitchen in conjunction with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. Over the years, she earned money babysitting, working in a retail store and cleaning Airbnb’s.
“I love doing things with the community,” she said, speaking from her new home in Denver, where she is attending the Community College of Aurora, with plans to transfer to the Community College of Denver after two years.
In her essay to the foundation directors, Warrino wrote: “I think that feeding and sheltering other human beings is the most critical. They appreciate it so much and it can give them hope.”
In her essay, Warrino emphasized that she follows the example set by her parents, who also help others in the community. “It doesn’t matter if our act of kindness is small, it still makes a difference,” she wrote.
After graduating from college, Warrino plans to become a dental hygienist.
In addition to the Coach D scholarship, Warrino received $1,000 each from the Cripple Creek Elks and Ute Pass Kiwanis; $2,500 from the city of Cripple Creek and $1,000 for each semester from the Masonic Lodge in Divide.
Warrino is a daughter of Rick and Meredith Warrino. She has an older brother and sister.