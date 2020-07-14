While I fear reprisal, and even possibly death threats, because of writing this, someone must speak out. So I will. It is stunningly sad that a sheriff sworn to serve and protect the citizens of the county where he serves would speak only of concern for officers in that jurisdiction, and not even come close to mentioning the concerns of any citizen (“Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell airs concerns about police reform bill,” June 24 Courier).
It is pathetically problematic that a sheriff would say that a piece of legislation is “a knee-jerk reaction” when certain citizens have been forced to cope with racist brutality for 401 years, and police excessive force for at least the 135 years since the Civil War. Did you know the Texas Rangers never investigated even one lynching of black people in Texas? Where is the sheriff’s concern for the pain and grief of these citizens, even if there are not that many persons of color in Teller County? He says the legislation is coming too quick when it should have come over a hundred years ago.
He asks how many police officers have died or been injured since the protests started. Not a single police officer has died as a result of the protests — as a Facebook post claiming 20 had been killed has been proven false. As of June 10, 9 police officers have died since May 26 (the date the protests began), and not one is connected to the protests. However, 19 protesters have been killed. The total number of injured police is not reported anywhere that I could find, but since it is reported that 130 have been injured in Chicago alone, it is likely in the 500- to 600-plus range across the country. But likely more protesters than that have been injured. And, no, nowhere near all of them were rioting or looting — since most protests have been peaceful. Last I checked there is still the right to free speech and the right of free assembly.
But let’s look at some other numbers: 3,106 people were killed by police in 2018-2019. In those same two years, according to FBI reporting, 104 police officers were killed by felonious actions. Blacks are 3 and 1/2 times more likely to be killed by police than a white person, and 3 times more likely to be killed if unarmed than an unarmed white person. Hispanics 1 and 1/2 times more likely to be killed by police than a white person. Yes, the vast majority of police officers are good people who do protect and serve, but there are more than a few who are not — and any police leader should be as concerned about removing those as he is about legislation written to stop the use of excessive force by that more than few.
And here are some questions to ask: How many police officers have died as a result of a knee on their neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds? How many police officers have died as a result of being held in a choke hold? How many police officers have had their 12 year-old killed by police while playing with a toy gun? How many police officers have been killed in their beds when other police officers were serving a no-knock warrant? How many police officers have been killed while running away because of having been driving drunk? How many police officers have been killed while in custody in the back of a police van?
Our son-in-law was a black police officer who rose to the rank of captain in a fairly good-sized city. He now serves in a different law enforcement setting. Even while being on the SWAT team, and initially working one of the most dangerous sections of that city, he never once fired his gun at any citizen. He is married to our adopted bi-racial daughter. He has had to instruct their daughter and son how to act with police, when we never even thought to have that conversation with our daughter or two white sons.
Yes, there is systemic racism, without debate, doubt, or question! I somewhat fear the way they could possibly be treated by the sheriff and his deputies in this county, given the attitude of the sheriff expressed in his reaction to essential legislation to protect and serve all the citizens of this and every other county in Colorado.
Rodney Noel Saunders is a retired United Methodist pastor. He resides in Florissant.